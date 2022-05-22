Cooler for Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A system will approach the area on Thursday with a few showers arriving late in the day. Only a isolated shower chance in the afternoon with better threat of rain late in the evening Thursday. It'll be breezy and more humid as temperatures rise to near 80. The best chance for rain will be Friday morning. A few showers will linger through early Saturday, mainly across the S.Tier with Saturday afternoon clearing with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Sunday moves the mercury into the 70s and then the 80s are full steam ahead into Memorial Day and the start of June.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO