Buffalo, NY

Cooler for Monday

By Scripps National Desk
WKBW-TV
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The temperature teeter totter is back! Temperatures stay cool into Monday....

www.wkbw.com

WKBW-TV

Big warm up starting Memorial Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A system will approach the area on Thursday with a few showers arriving late in the day. Only a isolated shower chance in the afternoon with better threat of rain late in the evening Thursday. It'll be breezy and more humid as temperatures rise to near 80. The best chance for rain will be Friday morning. A few showers will linger through early Saturday, mainly across the S.Tier with Saturday afternoon clearing with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Sunday moves the mercury into the 70s and then the 80s are full steam ahead into Memorial Day and the start of June.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Partly sunny and warmer Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Warmer temperatures on the way for Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday temperatures are back near 80 before rain returns late on Thursday with cooler temperatures Friday and round of rain showers. Rain showers start our Saturday with and cool temperatures but improving conditions for the afternoon. Long range forecast calling for a pattern change with temperatures well above normal for Memorial Day and into the start of June!
BUFFALO, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
WKBW-TV

Believe in Buffalo: Providence Farm Collective is empowering equitable access to food and farmland in Western New York

ORCHARD PARK (WKBW) — Drive down Burton Road in Orchard Park and you will find 37 acres of fertile land being farmed with great purpose at Providence Farm Collective. "The level of poverty segregation and food insecurity called for us" says Kristin Heltman-Weiss, the Executive Director and President of Providence Farm Collective. "Our vision is empowering just and equitable access to food and farm land, and our mission to do that is through a grassroots led effort."
ORCHARD PARK, NY
WKBW-TV

Police never called to Tops on Jefferson Avenue the day before Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ten days after the deadly mass shooting at the Buffalo Tops market, on Jefferson Avenue, the I-Team is working to get more information about the suspect, the store and the police response. Despite eyewitnesses explaining they encountered the shooting suspect, the day before the mass...
#Temperature#Thunderstorms#Wkbw
WKBW-TV

Harvest House Ministries serving the East Side for more than 20 years

Harvest House Ministries has served the East Side of Buffalo for more than 20 years, serving more than 14,000 people every year regardless of race religion or culture, but now, Harvest House is focused on the Jefferson Avenue community. Joining us is Carol Murphy, president and CEO, Harvest House to talk about his pivot.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

New conversations coming from peace print doves

Over the past week waves of the white “peace print” doves have washed over Western New York. As a matter of fact these doves are nearly impossible to get your hands on,. Today’s Buffalo Strong conversation about the new conversations coming about from the peace print doves continues. Mercedes Wilson is with Cindi McEachon, the executive director of Peace Prints WNY.
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WKBW-TV

Honoring African American veterans

In about four months, at the Buffalo and Erie County Navel and Military Park twelve pillars will be standing tall along Marine Drive. Those pillars are the African American Veterans monument. Joining Mercedes Wilson are two men behind the historical monument, Warren Galloway, chairman of the board, and Ronal Bassham, committee meeting.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Will Congress act on guns after Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Uvalde?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has quickly set in motion a pair of firearms background check bills in response to the school massacre in Texas. But the Democrat acknowledged Wednesday the refusal for years of Congress to pass any legislation aiming to curb a national epidemic of gun violence.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Chris Murphy came to Congress representing Sandy Hook. Now he is begging his colleagues to finally pass legislation addressing the nation's continuing gun violence problem. During an impassioned speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, he said hearts in his state, where 26 school...
TEXAS STATE

