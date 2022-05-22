Cooler for Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A system will approach the area on Thursday with a few showers arriving late in the day. Only a isolated shower chance in the afternoon with better threat of rain late in the evening Thursday. It'll be breezy and more humid as temperatures rise to near 80. The best chance for rain will be Friday morning. A few showers will linger through early Saturday, mainly across the S.Tier with Saturday afternoon clearing with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Sunday moves the mercury into the 70s and then the 80s are full steam ahead into Memorial Day and the start of June.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's a new way to take in the view over the water in Downtown Buffalo, it's a ferris wheel opening Memorial Day Weekend at Riverworks. "We're finally ready, the wheel is open, everything around it is open, we have the staff to accommodate the guests," said Bill Casale, General Manager.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Warmer temperatures on the way for Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday temperatures are back near 80 before rain returns late on Thursday with cooler temperatures Friday and round of rain showers. Rain showers start our Saturday with and cool temperatures but improving conditions for the afternoon. Long range forecast calling for a pattern change with temperatures well above normal for Memorial Day and into the start of June!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — People living in the 14208 zip code will forever carry the tragic memory of the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue that claimed ten lives. Many are questioning whether this grocery store should reopen or be torn down. Some say it should be...
ORCHARD PARK (WKBW) — Drive down Burton Road in Orchard Park and you will find 37 acres of fertile land being farmed with great purpose at Providence Farm Collective. "The level of poverty segregation and food insecurity called for us" says Kristin Heltman-Weiss, the Executive Director and President of Providence Farm Collective. "Our vision is empowering just and equitable access to food and farm land, and our mission to do that is through a grassroots led effort."
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A special concert was held Wednesday evening with the hope of spreading love and helping the Buffalo community heal after the deadly mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue. GYC Ministries put on what they called an "All in the Name of Love" concert at...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of the factors 7 News has focused on, related to the mass shooting is that the Jefferson Avenue Tops location is in the middle of a food desert. With the market closed, people in the neighborhood have few places to turn. The nearest grocery...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ten days after the deadly mass shooting at the Buffalo Tops market, on Jefferson Avenue, the I-Team is working to get more information about the suspect, the store and the police response. Despite eyewitnesses explaining they encountered the shooting suspect, the day before the mass...
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students and staff at West Seneca West Senior High School have organized a fundraiser for the victims and families impacted by the mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14. The students and staff decided that 100% of the sales from the school's bookstore would...
Harvest House Ministries has served the East Side of Buffalo for more than 20 years, serving more than 14,000 people every year regardless of race religion or culture, but now, Harvest House is focused on the Jefferson Avenue community. Joining us is Carol Murphy, president and CEO, Harvest House to talk about his pivot.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the past nine weeks, we've been tracking the prices of five items at five WNY stores. Our Price Tracker team has been watching the price of:. As you can see on this graph, the cost of eggs has gone up at all of the five stores.
Over the past week waves of the white “peace print” doves have washed over Western New York. As a matter of fact these doves are nearly impossible to get your hands on,. Today’s Buffalo Strong conversation about the new conversations coming about from the peace print doves continues. Mercedes Wilson is with Cindi McEachon, the executive director of Peace Prints WNY.
In about four months, at the Buffalo and Erie County Navel and Military Park twelve pillars will be standing tall along Marine Drive. Those pillars are the African American Veterans monument. Joining Mercedes Wilson are two men behind the historical monument, Warren Galloway, chairman of the board, and Ronal Bassham, committee meeting.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a hearing Wednesday that lasted nearly 40 minutes, the defense attorneys for Payton Gendron sought a gag order to silence District Attorney John Flynn. Gendron is accused of killing 10 people at a Tops Friendly Markets in what authorities are calling a racially motivated...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The family of Andre Mackniel, who was killed in the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, has retained The Law Office of John V. Elmore, P.C to pursue potential legal action. Mackniel was at Tops to buy a birthday cake for...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has quickly set in motion a pair of firearms background check bills in response to the school massacre in Texas. But the Democrat acknowledged Wednesday the refusal for years of Congress to pass any legislation aiming to curb a national epidemic of gun violence.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Chris Murphy came to Congress representing Sandy Hook. Now he is begging his colleagues to finally pass legislation addressing the nation's continuing gun violence problem. During an impassioned speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, he said hearts in his state, where 26 school...
