PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two 18-year-olds will stand trial in the shooting death of another teenager in the Bon Air section of the city in February. They appeared in court Wednesday for their preliminary hearing. The commonwealth argued that the two teenagers charged in this case worked together, one firing shots while the other drove the getaway car. They used surveillance video to show proof of that, but the defense argued that the video isn't clear.Tymair Cox, of Brookline, and Michael Morgan, of Beltzhoover, are facing charges of homicide and conspiracy. They're accused of working together and ultimately shooting and killing Teron...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO