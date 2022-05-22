ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

The Navy is tasking 'combat-ready' SEALs to develop new ways to take on 'the most stressing hard targets'

By Stavros Atlamazoglou
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10TCc8_0fmtPMGS00
A US Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman mans an M2 machine gun during an exercise near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, April 25, 2022.

US Army National Guard/Staff Sgt. Connie Jones

  • US special operators are adjusting to new roles as the military shifts to great-power competition.
  • For Naval Special Warfare Command, that means updating its tactics, techniques, and procedures.
  • Some combat-ready SEALs are now working to solve "key operational problems," the top SEAL officer wrote recently.

The US Navy SEALs are developing new ways to remain relevant and prepare for near-peer warfare against China or Russia.

After two decades of counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations in the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, US Naval Special Warfare Command is going back to the drawing board to come up with new or updated tactics, techniques, and procedures to take on the most difficult targets.

Naval Special Warfare Command in is the naval component of US Special Operations Command and is composed of Navy SEALs and Navy Special Warfare Combatant-Craft crews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ZLnw_0fmtPMGS00
A US Naval Special Warfare Task Unit Europe member does VBSS training with a Cypriot Underwater Demolition Team, in Cyprus, September 9, 2021.

US Army/Sgt. Patrik Orcutt

The SEAL component of Naval Special Warfare is composed of 10 "regular" SEAL Teams — eight active duty and two reserve — two SEAL Delivery Vehicle Teams, which operate stealthy mini-submarines , and two Special Reconnaissance Teams.

The Naval Special Warfare Development Group — formerly known as SEAL Team 6 — operationally falls under the secretive Joint Special Operations Command .

The SWCC component is composed of three Special Boat Teams that specialize in maritime direct action, maritime special reconnaissance, inserting and extracting other special-operations forces, and Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure operations .

Rear Adm. Hugh W. Howard III, commanding officer of Naval Special Warfare Command, described how his Navy SEAL Teams and Special Boat Teams carrying out this shift in a recent article for the US Naval Institute's Proceedings magazine.

Developing new concepts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02IG9Y_0fmtPMGS00
Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, January 28, 2022.

US Navy/Stacy Godfrey

Typically, all available Naval Special Warfare combat-ready units are deployed overseas.

However, the head of Special Operations Command, Army Gen. Richard Clarke, recently decided to hold about one-third of combat-ready Navy SEAL platoons and SWCC boat detachments in reserve for "experimentation, concept development, and high-return deploy-for-purpose (DfP) missions," Howard wrote.

The reserve elements in deploy-for-purpose status "increase our agility to respond to crises around the globe and — perhaps most critical — provide combat-ready forces to experiment and generate new concepts at lower training risk after they have mastered core mission-essential tasks," the top SEAL officer wrote.

"Allowing combat-ready forces to experiment with new tactics, techniques, and procedures for the most stressing hard targets and environmental conditions is helping answer the Navy's and joint force's key operational problems," Howard added.

Like the rest of SOCOM, Naval Special Warfare Command has continued some missions related to counterterrorism and countering violent extremist groups, but it is shifting more attention and resources great-power competition and to countering the critical systems and capabilities of China and Russia , such as their command-and-control systems and their ability to find and track rival forces .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sc8pR_0fmtPMGS00
US Air Force Special Tactics operators and US Navy Special Warfare operators perform joint dive training at Souda Bay, Greece, May 25, 2021.

US Air Force/Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Nelson

Reflecting that shift, Navy SEALs and SWCC operators have worked more with the conventional forces of "Big Navy," especially with aircraft carriers, training to help those forces survive and be more effective in combat .

"We are learning how to integrate our capabilities to complement the F-35 Lightning II, littoral combat ships, Zumwalt-class destroyers, Military Sealift Command assets, and Navy unmanned vehicles," Howard wrote.

Naval Special Warfare and "Big Navy" are also working together to test new concepts, technologies, and tactics to enhance the Navy's manned and unmanned capabilities. In a recent testimony to Congress, Howard emphasized Naval Special Warfare's commitment to a closer relationship with its parent branch .

Naval Special Warfare's closer integration with "Big Navy" promotes technological and conceptual advancements, including in "maritime reconnaissance and scouting; strike, mine, undersea, and seabed warfare; strategic sabotage against critical infrastructure; and deception," Howard wrote.

In addition, Naval Special Warfare is cooperating with the Navy's submarine force to hone its underwater special-operations capabilities. Howard highlighted a training event between Navy SEALs and a Virginia-class nuclear fast-attack submarine in the eastern Mediterranean last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ycelq_0fmtPMGS00
Naval Special Warfare Command divers train with Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina off of Oahu, June 18, 2021.

US Navy/MCS2 Alex Perlman

Howard wrote that Naval Special Warfare has enjoyed "a special relationship with the submarine force" for decades and that the command's clandestine capabilities coupled with advanced stealthy submarines "create an unrivaled asymmetric advantage."

The US military's first sub-launched commando raid was carried out during World War II, and in the decades since the SEALs were formed in 1962 , SEAL Vehicle Delivery teams and their unique mini-subs have often been paired with US submarines to get SEALs closer to targets and carry out underwater operations.

That first sub-launched raid was carried out by Marine Raiders, the Marine Corps' special-operations force. Now, Howard wrote, SEAL and Special Boat teams are "partnering with the Marine Corps on complementary concepts, expeditionary sustainment, and staging for inside force operations in contested battlespace."

The changes and initiatives underway reflect the US military's growing concern about a new environment of competition and potentially conflict with capable adversaries that are able to challenge it at every level — something the US hasn't faced for much of the past 30 years .

Leaders are responsible for understanding their organizations' strengths and weaknesses and the changes in the landscape around them "and then boldly, fearlessly lead their organizations to adapt," Howard wrote.

Stavros Atlamazoglou is a defense journalist specializing in special operations, a Hellenic Army veteran (national service with the 575th Marine Battalion and Army HQ), and a Johns Hopkins University graduate.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 42

John Mugge
4d ago

we do love our Navy Seals! The Best of the Best. I just thank God they are on our side.

Reply(5)
15
Sailor
3d ago

And sleepy Joe giving our Seals a hard time for not being vaccinated.

Reply
9
Lou Cummings
3d ago

They know the ways. Those with the mental and physical ability to carry them out. Are few indeed.

Reply
4
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Maryland State
24/7 Wall St.

17 of America’s Most Elite Special Forces

Special forces are highly trained military units created to perform unconventional covert missions in defense of a nation’s security interests. They size up potential threats, remove strategic targets, and conduct hostage rescue missions, often in the world’s most dangerous areas. Many nations have special operations units, and no country has more of them than the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

US Air Force tests its hypersonic missile and it's five times greater than the speed of sound

The U.S. Air Force has successfully completed the test of its AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon or ARRW on May 14, the military outfit said in a press release. Hypersonic weapons are the next frontier of warfare. Capable of traveling at speeds greater than five times that of sound, these missiles can cause much havoc. Last July, Russia claimed that it had successfully tested its hypersonic missile, Tsirkon, in a matter of just two years after it was announced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Seals#Tasking#Seal#The Us Navy#Vbss#Us Army Sgt
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army's Excalibur 'Shaped-Trajectory' Rounds Can Kill Anything

While some of Excalibur’s technical specifics are not yet known, the round is engineered with an advanced ability to change course in flight and maneuver to kill an otherwise unreachable target. Imagine that a mechanized armored unit was approaching uneven terrain and seeking out an enemy that was obscured...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Forget the Javelin shortages — the Pentagon and defense contractors aren't ready for China

The Javelin anti-tank and Stinger anti-air missile systems are both man portable. Both have been used to devastating effect by Ukraine against Russian forces. Unfortunately, Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin say it will take years to replenish stocks of these weapons that are rapidly being depleted as the United States resupplies Ukraine. Congress has appropriated funds for that replenishment, but the Pentagon is dragging its feet with replenishment orders. Still, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin must share in the blame for not preserving a reserve of parts necessary for the construction of new systems. Considering the likely value of Stingers to the Marine Corps in any future war with China , this readiness failure is inexcusable.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Oahu
Country
Greece
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force flight crew punished for stopping C-130 to pick up a motorcycle

Five members of a U.S. Air Force reserve flight crew tasked with tracking hurricanes and other severe weather systems were punished after making an unannounced detour during a C-130 training flight in March to pick up one member’s vintage motorcycle. Members of 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron (WRS) “Hurricane Hunters”...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
Fox News

Russia has signaled intent to end 'current phase' of invasion, cut losses with Kherson referendum: expert

Russia has potentially signaled intent to end the invasion of Ukraine and integrate the Kherson region, an intelligence expert told Fox News Digital. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "residents of Kherson must decide for themselves" whether they will "appeal" for "integration of the region into the Russian territory," according to TASS.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

503K+
Followers
32K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy