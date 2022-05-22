ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Comedian Zach Koscuik Returns to Headline Comedy Night at CNY Arts Center

By Contributor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNY Arts Center is set to kick off another night of comedy on Saturday, June 11 with the return of Zach Koscuik for one night only at 7 pm at the Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St in Fulton. Koscuik, who headlined last year’s first comedy night, will...

Fulton Lions Club Donates $500 to Fulton Music Association

The Fulton Lions Club recently donated $500 to the Fulton Music Association (FMA), as part of FMA’s Spring membership drive. Steve Chirello, FMA president, left, accepts the donation from David Guyer, Fulton Lions Club president. Since 1995, the FMA has worked to bring to Fulton many exciting concerts each...
FULTON, NY
Karen A. Piazza – May 22, 2022

Karen A. Piazza, 76, of Oswego, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Her husband was by her side. Born on March 7, 1946, and raised in Oswego, Karen was the daughter of the late Harold and Melrose (Gillen) Tonkin. Karen was a graduate of Oswego...
OSWEGO, NY
Novelis Announced as 2022 CAC Golf Tournament Presenting Sponsor

Officials from the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County have announced that their 3rd Annual Golf Tournament will be Presented by Novelis Oswego. CAC’s Executive Director, Tory L. DeCaire stated, “The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County has been fortunate to have the support Novelis for several years. We are excited to announce that, this year, Novelis has stepped-up and committed to being the Presenting Sponsor of our Annual Golf Tournament at the sole $10,000 sponsorship level and we couldn’t be more grateful.”
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Fulton, NY
LiVoti Celebrates 10 Years with Operation Oswego County

Evelyn LiVoti, Operation Oswego County’s Marketing and Development Manager, is celebrating her 10th anniversary with the company. LiVoti, a native of Oswego and graduate of SUNY Oswego, is responsible for marketing, promotion and fundraising for the agency. Ms. LiVoti has grown in her role by taking on challenges and...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Dorothy Jane Gallagher – May 22, 2022

Dorothy Jane Gallagher, 89, a resident of Oswego passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022, surrounded by children and grandchildren, at her son's home in Madison, N.Y. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of the late Frederick and Rose (Pickert) Curtis and had attended St Pauls Academy and the Oswego High School.
OSWEGO, NY
Barbara M. Chvala – May 18, 2022

Barbara M. Chvala, 81, of Oswego passed away in Concord Hospital in New Hampshire on May 18, 2022. Born in Minetto, Barbara was the daughter of the late Nelson and Lucinda (McGregor) Jodway. Barbara is survived by her children Dan and Robin Chvala of Oswego, James and Nancy Chvala of...
OSWEGO, NY
MacDonald Named Salutatorian of JCB Class of 2022

Fueled by a competitive spirit, John C. Birdlebough High School salutatorian Larissa MacDonald hopes her hard work will translate into continued success at the collegiate level. MacDonald will attend the University at Albany in the fall. She plans on majoring in chemistry to become a cosmetic chemist upon earning her...
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego Industries Welcomes Michele Hourigan to Board of Directors

Oswego Industries is proud to welcome Michele Hourigan of the Oswego Health Foundation to its Board of Directors. The agency, which has been operating in Fulton since 1968, empowers people with disabilities to live rich, fulfilling lives of their own choosing. Prior to joining Oswego Health, Hourigan was the HR...
OSWEGO, NY
Thomas John Woods – May 22, 2022

Thomas John Woods, 91, of Oswego, passed at home on May 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Bartholomew) Woods. Thomas was a Veteran. He proudly served in the US Army from 1949-to 1953, during the Korean...
OSWEGO, NY
New State Farm Office Opens in Fulton

Janet Lake is opening a brand new State Farm Insurance office in Fulton. The office will be located at 501 ½ S 2nd St, Fulton NY 13069. The State Farm agent has just opened for business and has already announced initial plans to hire 2 new team members for this location.
FULTON, NY
Mayor Barlow Announces Start of Sheldon Beach Transformation Project

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego has started construction on a project to transform the Sheldon Beach area from a vacant, gravel parking lot into an accessible public park area with waterfront access, like the Lakeside Park project on East Tenth Street completed in 2019. The $150,000...
OSWEGO, NY
June Public Programs at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

Do you want to be able to identify which plants are which when hiking through the woods? Or know what species of trees are surrounding your property?. Come join the Basic Plant Identification program on Saturday, June 11th at 10:00 a.m. at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center where the educators will go over leaf shape, margins, venation, arrangements, and more. Not sure how some of those words relate to plants? Then this is the course for you! Educators will talk about different resources available to identify plants, including dichotomous keys, and then go outside and put our skills to the test and ID various plants and trees along the trails at the Center. Participants are asked to wear closed-toe shoes, sneakers, or hiking boots as the group will be outside for a duration of this program and to dress accordingly for the weather and a walk in the woods.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Upgrades And Improvements On The Way For Fulton American Legion Post 587

Thank a Service Member, Inc, an Oswego County-based not-for-profit organization has partnered with Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), Fulton Savings Bank, Fulton Block Builders, and Menter Ambulance to provide building and property improvements at the American Legion Post 587 at 873 Oneida St, in Fulton. “Over the next few...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Adopt A Headstone Day in New Haven June 4th

The New Haven History Center will be holding an “Adopt A Headstone” day at the New Haven Rural Cemetery on June 4, 2022, at 10:00. Participants will learn how to safely clean headstones as well as when not to clean a headstone. The cemetery is located at 4231 St Rt 104, behind the Methodist Church.
NEW HAVEN, NY
Mayor Barlow Announces Results of Two-Week Code Enforcement Sweep

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the results of the two-week code enforcement sweep from May 9th to May 23rd in the first and third wards in the City of Oswego. The sweep was designed to prevent stockpiling and junk accumulation in front of rental properties as students moved out at the end of the college semester and citizens started their Spring-cleaning routine. Mayor Barlow issued a letter to all landlords in the first and third wards asking them to be proactive and plan for their tenants to dispose of any garbage, furniture, or debris without it being in public space for an extended period of time.
OSWEGO, NY

