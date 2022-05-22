Comedian Zach Koscuik Returns to Headline Comedy Night at CNY Arts Center

Do you want to be able to identify which plants are which when hiking through the woods? Or know what species of trees are surrounding your property?. Come join the Basic Plant Identification program on Saturday, June 11th at 10:00 a.m. at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center where the educators will go over leaf shape, margins, venation, arrangements, and more. Not sure how some of those words relate to plants? Then this is the course for you! Educators will talk about different resources available to identify plants, including dichotomous keys, and then go outside and put our skills to the test and ID various plants and trees along the trails at the Center. Participants are asked to wear closed-toe shoes, sneakers, or hiking boots as the group will be outside for a duration of this program and to dress accordingly for the weather and a walk in the woods.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO