Graham County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Swain by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-22 20:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding....

Flood Advisory issued for Haywood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Haywood FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following county, Haywood. * WHEN...Until 345 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 943 PM EDT, Earlier heavy rainfall has temporarily ended across southern Haywood County and the original flash flood threat has ended. However, the east and west forks of the Pigeon River remain elevated and after the initial crest earlier, have receded only to began to rise again due to additional runoff. The tributaries are not expected to reach critical levels during this current rise and will crest lower than they did earlier. Therefore, the Flash Flood Warning is being cancelled and replaced with a Flood Advisory in order to maintain awareness of high flows and continued potential for nuisance flooding of low-lying areas adjacent to the East Fork and West Fork Pigeon River. - Be aware that additional heavy rainfall is expected overnight tonight. This rainfall may be significant and produce new rounds of flash flooding. Due to elevated stream flows, there is the potential for more significant flash flooding tonight. Therefore, residents and campers in the area from Canton to Cruso, Sunburst, Retreat, and Lake Logan may need to consider staying on higher ground away from streams overnight tonight until the threat has passed later Friday morning. Flash flooding may develop quickly and give you little time to evacuate. If you are at a campground adjacent to a stream and heavy rain begins tonight, seek higher ground immediately and do not wait for a Flash Flood Warning to be issued. - Some locations that may continue to experience flooding include Graveyard Fields, Sunburst, and Cruso. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Jackson FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following counties, Jackson and Transylvania. * WHEN...Until 400 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Minor flooding along the French Broad River from Rosman to Brevard to Etowah to Blantyre will continue for at least the next several hours, impacting common, flood-prone roadways, boat access areas, farmland, and other areas adjacent to streams. Additional, nuisance flooding will continue to develop along the Davidson River and the Little River as well through the overnight hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1004 PM EDT, Earlier heavy rainfall has temporarily ended across Transylvania and extreme southeastern Jackson counties and the original flash flood threat has ended. However, streams across the area remain high and several remain out of their banks, continuing to flood low-lying areas. Area streams that originally crested and fell below bankfull are rising again on additional runoff. The French Broad River at Rosman has returned to Minor Flood Stage, and may rise higher than earlier crests if additional rainfall develops. The Davidson River and Little River continue to rise between Action Stage and Minor Flood Stage. The Little River will likely exceed Minor Flood Stage later tonight. Therefore, the Flash Flood Warning was cancelled and replaced with a Flood Warning. Be aware that additional heavy rainfall is expected overnight tonight. This rainfall may be significant and produce new rounds of flash flooding. Due to elevated stream flows, there is the potential for more significant flash flooding tonight. New Flash Flood Warnings may be issued. Therefore, residents and campers in the area from Lake Toxaway to Balsam Grove to Rosman, Pisgah Forest, Brevard, and Etowah need to be prepared to seek higher ground immediately. Flash flooding may develop quickly and give you little time to evacuate. Do not wait for a Flash Flood Warning to take action once heavy rain begins. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area overnight tonight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brevard, Rosman, Gorges State Park, Dupont State Forest, Balsam Grove, Connestee, Wolf Mountain, Sapphire, Penrose, Cedar Mountain, Little River In Transylvania County and North Transylvania.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Flood Warning issued for Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Henderson FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following county, Henderson. * WHEN...Until 430 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1024 PM EDT, Earlier heavy rainfall of 1-3 inches has ended across Henderson County. Most small streams have receded below critical levels. However, Mud Creek near Hendersonville remains above Minor Flood Stage, impacting farmland, nurseries, greenways, and other low-lying areas adjacent to Mud Creek near Kanuga Rd and Erkwood Dr to southern Hendersonville and the Oklawaha Greenway. Mud Creek has crested and will slowly recede over the next several hours if no additional rainfall occurs. High flows are also occurring along the Green River and flooding within the Green River Gorge is likely as well over the next several hours. Be aware that additional heavy rainfall is expected overnight tonight. This rainfall may be significant and produce new rounds of flash flooding. Due to elevated stream flows, there is the potential for more significant flash flooding tonight. New Flash Flood Warnings may be issued. Therefore, be prepared to seek higher ground immediately. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Hendersonville, Flat Rock, Mountain Home, Laurel Park, Saluda, Dupont State Forest, Jones Gap State Park, Valley Hill, East Flat Rock, Crab Creek, Tuxedo and Dana.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Flood Warning issued for Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Transylvania FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following counties, Jackson and Transylvania. * WHEN...Until 400 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Minor flooding along the French Broad River from Rosman to Brevard to Etowah to Blantyre will continue for at least the next several hours, impacting common, flood-prone roadways, boat access areas, farmland, and other areas adjacent to streams. Additional, nuisance flooding will continue to develop along the Davidson River and the Little River as well through the overnight hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1004 PM EDT, Earlier heavy rainfall has temporarily ended across Transylvania and extreme southeastern Jackson counties and the original flash flood threat has ended. However, streams across the area remain high and several remain out of their banks, continuing to flood low-lying areas. Area streams that originally crested and fell below bankfull are rising again on additional runoff. The French Broad River at Rosman has returned to Minor Flood Stage, and may rise higher than earlier crests if additional rainfall develops. The Davidson River and Little River continue to rise between Action Stage and Minor Flood Stage. The Little River will likely exceed Minor Flood Stage later tonight. Therefore, the Flash Flood Warning was cancelled and replaced with a Flood Warning. Be aware that additional heavy rainfall is expected overnight tonight. This rainfall may be significant and produce new rounds of flash flooding. Due to elevated stream flows, there is the potential for more significant flash flooding tonight. New Flash Flood Warnings may be issued. Therefore, residents and campers in the area from Lake Toxaway to Balsam Grove to Rosman, Pisgah Forest, Brevard, and Etowah need to be prepared to seek higher ground immediately. Flash flooding may develop quickly and give you little time to evacuate. Do not wait for a Flash Flood Warning to take action once heavy rain begins. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area overnight tonight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brevard, Rosman, Gorges State Park, Dupont State Forest, Balsam Grove, Connestee, Wolf Mountain, Sapphire, Penrose, Cedar Mountain, Little River In Transylvania County and North Transylvania.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC

