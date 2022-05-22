Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Jackson FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following counties, Jackson and Transylvania. * WHEN...Until 400 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Minor flooding along the French Broad River from Rosman to Brevard to Etowah to Blantyre will continue for at least the next several hours, impacting common, flood-prone roadways, boat access areas, farmland, and other areas adjacent to streams. Additional, nuisance flooding will continue to develop along the Davidson River and the Little River as well through the overnight hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1004 PM EDT, Earlier heavy rainfall has temporarily ended across Transylvania and extreme southeastern Jackson counties and the original flash flood threat has ended. However, streams across the area remain high and several remain out of their banks, continuing to flood low-lying areas. Area streams that originally crested and fell below bankfull are rising again on additional runoff. The French Broad River at Rosman has returned to Minor Flood Stage, and may rise higher than earlier crests if additional rainfall develops. The Davidson River and Little River continue to rise between Action Stage and Minor Flood Stage. The Little River will likely exceed Minor Flood Stage later tonight. Therefore, the Flash Flood Warning was cancelled and replaced with a Flood Warning. Be aware that additional heavy rainfall is expected overnight tonight. This rainfall may be significant and produce new rounds of flash flooding. Due to elevated stream flows, there is the potential for more significant flash flooding tonight. New Flash Flood Warnings may be issued. Therefore, residents and campers in the area from Lake Toxaway to Balsam Grove to Rosman, Pisgah Forest, Brevard, and Etowah need to be prepared to seek higher ground immediately. Flash flooding may develop quickly and give you little time to evacuate. Do not wait for a Flash Flood Warning to take action once heavy rain begins. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area overnight tonight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brevard, Rosman, Gorges State Park, Dupont State Forest, Balsam Grove, Connestee, Wolf Mountain, Sapphire, Penrose, Cedar Mountain, Little River In Transylvania County and North Transylvania.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO