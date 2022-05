Ward (shoulder) will remain on the bench Tuesday against Texas, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Ward hasn't played since crashing into the outfield wall Friday against Oakland. His injury was originally described as a stinger in his right arm, though he was sent for an MRI due to weakness in his right shoulder Monday. The results of that test are not yet known, but he's evidently yet to be cleared to start. Tyler Wade will get the nod in right field.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO