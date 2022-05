If you haven’t yet played, you’ve at least likely heard about pickleball. The sport—which is like a cross between tennis, Ping-Pong, and badminton—is quickly taking over as one of the most-played games in the area. Just ask Huy Nguyen, head pickleball pro at the Palm Beach Gardens Tennis & Pickleball Center. He teaches the sport at the city’s newly expanded center and has seen increasing numbers of people gravitating toward it, especially tennis players. “More and more tennis players are starting to play pickleball because it’s easy to pick up games,” he says.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO