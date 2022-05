WHEATLAND – Wheatland High School senior Rodee Brow has made an impact in four sports and many extra-curricular activities during his high school career. A quiet and unassuming athlete, Brow let his talents on the athletic fields do his talking. He played both sides of the line in football, he was a starter on the basketball team, he was an outstanding cowboy for the rodeo team and perhaps his most noteworthy accomplishments came in track where he set the school record this year for the pole vault (15’) and was outstanding in other events.

