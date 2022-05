TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County School System has released the applications for free and reduced lunches available to students during the school year. Students have been receiving free lunch since returning back to school during COVID-19. The 2022-2023 school year will be the first year students will have to complete the application since the pandemic if they would like to receive free or reduced lunch.

TROUP COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO