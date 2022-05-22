ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 73-year-old Minot man

By Nachai Taylor
valleynewslive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINOT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old Sherman LeRoy Sierra has been canceled. He was found safe by law enforcement. ORIGINAL STORY: A...

www.valleynewslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Woman hospitalized in vehicle/train collision

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A woman from Williston was hospitalized after her vehicle collided with a moving train. The 34-year-old woman was driving a pickup six miles northwest of Ross when she failed to stop at a crossing. The train hit her vehicle on the passenger side and she was ejected from the vehicle.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Parshall woman gets 5 years in child starvation death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota woman accused of allowing an infant in her care to starve to death two years ago has been sentenced to five years in prison. Twenty-seven-year-old Paige Howling Wolf, of Parshall, pleaded guilty in December to charges of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of child neglect in an agreement […]
PARSHALL, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Crime & Safety
newscenter1.tv

Five-year prison term ordered in child starvation death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota woman accused of allowing an infant in her care to starve to death two years ago has been sentenced to five years in prison. Twenty-seven-year-old Paige Howling Wolf, of Parshall, pleaded guilty in December to charges of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of child neglect in an agreement with prosecutors.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

One charge dropped, five remain for truck driver accused of raping children in Burleigh County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A trucker, who prosecutors say raped and molested children in Burleigh County between 2018 and 2020, is standing trial. Prosecutors say Elias Perez, who traveled around the country for work, was staying in Burleigh County when multiple sex crimes occurred. He was arrested last June and remained in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Trial canceled due to change of plea for New Salem man accused of raping child’s babysitter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The trial for a New Salem man accused of raping his child’s babysitter has been canceled by a district court judge due to a change of plea. Prosecutors say Alexander Stump-Milam provided alcohol to minors who were babysitting his child in March 2021. A witness told law enforcement they later walked in on Stump-Milam raping an unconscious person in a bedroom.
NEW SALEM, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Dialysis#Sherman Leroy Sierra#Native American#Toyota#Minot Police Department
KFYR-TV

Friends of the Souris cleans the river, advocates for more recreational access

MINOT, N.D. – An organization in Minot is doing its part in keeping the Souris River clean and share a message about its cause along the way. After a long winter, trash gathers in parts of the Souris River, like this dead loop near Oak Park, making it not only unappealing to look at, but also very dangerous to wildlife in the area.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

$2.3 million road project to begin in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A multimillion-dollar road construction project is set to begin in Mandan next week. The North Dakota Department of Transportation will begin construction on Sixth Avenue SE between Eighth Avenue Southeast and Main Street on June 1st. The project was somewhat reluctantly approved by Mandan City Commission in December. At the time, Mayor Tim Helbling said he thought the plan for the new intersection at Third Street and Sixth Avenue was going to be a “nightmare,” especially the part of the project that will change what is now four lanes to three lanes.
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

They Have The Meats: Arby’s In Bismarck Is Now Serving What?

Arby's in Bismarck and Mandan are serving two new sandwiches that you may not expect from the fast-food chain. More on that in a moment. Arby's of course is known for its slogan, "We have the meats." Most notable are their roast beef sandwiches. They also have delicious gyros, chicken nuggets, chicken sandwiches, and wraps. The one item I've never seen before is any sort of burger on their menu. Until now, I spoke with an Arby's manager earlier today in Bismarck, and they have been serving not one but two different burgers since Monday. The two burgers are the Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse and the Bacon Ranch Wagyu Steakhouse. They'll set you back $5.99.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KX News

Local fruit and veggie truck is open for the 2022 season

Mandan, ND (KXNET) — The warm weather is coming and so is a local watermelon truck. Royse’s Twin City Produce in Mandan opened today for its first day of the 2022 season. The family-owned store first opened back in 1948. In 2019, the family downsized to just sell their main items, like watermelons, which they […]
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Billions in new industries coming to Williams County

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - State commerce officials say there is about $40 billion invested in new projects for the state. About $5 billion of that is planned in northwest North Dakota, where leaders are looking to add more value to the oil and gas industry. Williams County may be known...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
kxnet.com

50% property tax cut? A candidate has done the math

50% property tax cut? A candidate has done the math. Teacher mom shares prekindergarten program benefit. Mandan park signs help children — and everyone — … Students raise money toward a new playground for …. Salvation Army year-round impacts.
MINOT, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy