Morgantown, WV

WVU will play in third pro venue of the season

By Anjelica Trinone
WBOY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va – For at least the next three years, the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship will be held at Globe Life, the home of the Texas Rangers. With the change in venue, it will mark the third professional stadium WVU baseball has played inside this season....

smokingmusket.com

THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Why Bob Huggins transferred to West Virginia

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Long before the transfer portal was a common term in college sports, many players were already transferring to find better opportunities, including West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins. Huggins started his college basketball career at Ohio because he wanted to play for Jim Snyder. But when Snyder retired, Huggy Bear made the easy decision to return to Morgantown to play for the Mountaineers. Huggs has no regrets about his decision to transfer and believes that he also benefitted academically from the move, so he understands why players decide to transfer, even if the NCAA no longer worries about academics.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

K-State knocks West Virginia out of Big 12 Tournament

West Virginia’s postseason fate is now in the hands of the committee. The Mountaineers were eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament after taking their second straight loss in the event, this time 8-5 to Kansas State. This marks the second time WVU has been eliminated from the tournament after two straight losses since joining the Big 12.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU football reveals kick times, TV info for five games

Start penciling your calendars -- and get ready for some Thursday nights!. West Virginia’s 2022 football schedule is starting to come together. The program released the information for five of its games in the upcoming season, including the kick times and television channels for all three of the team’s Thursday night games.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

4-star WR Gallagher commits to WVU football

Pennsylvania’s top recruit joins Neal Brown’s 2023 recruiting class. WVU football has just landed the No. 1 recruit in Pennsylvania in the class of 2023. Rodney Gallagher, a four-star wide receiver from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, committed to Neal Brown’s program this afternoon. He picked WVU over two dozen offers from other Division I programs, including top offers from Pitt, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Texas and Oregon.
UNIONTOWN, PA
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: Mountaineers Get Top Target

Morgantown, West Virginia – The future of the West Virginia Mountaineers just got a whole lot brighter!. Rodney Gallagher, a a 6’0 180 pound four star wide receiver from just up the road in Uniontown, PA, has announced that he has committed to play for the Mountaineers!. Gallagher,...
UNIONTOWN, PA
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Zooms Up the Recruiting Rankings

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following the announcement that Rodney Gallagher, one of the top-ranked athletes in the 2023 class, committed to play for West Virginia, the Mountaineers vaulted up the recruiting rankings. West Virginia, who has seven recruits committed in the class, is now ranked #15 in the nation,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Mountaineers to compete at NCAA East Prelims

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Seven West Virginia University track and field team members are set to compete at the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field East Regional Championship, from May 25-28, at Robert C. Haugh Complex – Outdoor Track and Field in Bloomington, Indiana. Women’s events...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Davis, Braithwaite lead WVU baseball’s Big 12 honors

WVU's leaders in hits and saves earn First Team nods, while six other Mountaineers are honored. Eight WVU baseball players were selected as All-Big 12 honorees, the league announced Tuesday. Right fielder Austin Davis and closer Trey Braithwaite headlined the Mountaineers’ showing on the lists as First Team honorees. Davis...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Lands Talented JUCO Player

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers added another talented cornerback from the JUCO ranks. Jaylon Shelton, who played at Tyler Junior College last season, committed to play for the Mountaineers. Shelton held offers from TCU and Indiana as well. WELCOME HOME!
voiceofmotown.com

HUGE News Coming for West Virginia Tomorrow

Morgantown, West Virginia – Tomorrow at 3:00PM will likely be a huge moment for the future of the West Virginia Mountaineers!. That’s when Rodney Gallagher, a a 6’0 180 pound four star wide receiver, will announce where he’s committing to play football for the next four years.
WTRF- 7News

Madonna Falls To Williamstown In Regional Championship

WILLIAMSTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) – Madonna’s run at state tournament berth ended Wednesday night with a 12-9 loss to Williamstown in game three of their class A region one final series. Trailing 7-3 in the fifth the Blue Dons would push five runs across the plate to take an 8-7 lead. But in the bottom of the […]
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Horton named Trinity boys basketball head coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – There’s a new man in charge on the hill in Morgantown. Trinity has officially named athletic director Codey Horton as its new boy’s basketball coach. Horton joined the Warriors last year after two years as a high school athletic director in North Carilina’s Outer Banks and takes over a program that went […]
wtae.com

Colossal carp: Pennsylvanian catches massive fish in West Virginia lake

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania angler caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in West Virginia, regulators said. Ayden Minick, of Mount Pleasant, caught and released the carp on May 7, the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release. It measured by a DNR fisheries biologist at 41.2 inches long, breaking the record of 41 inches caught in 1988 by Charles Cook at Stonecoal Lake.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WVNS

Only 1 WV attraction makes 150 best summer things to do

DENVER – Travellemming.com has released its list of the “150 Best Things to Do in the USA This Summer” and only one West Virginia destination made the list. That spot, coming in at 138, is Tucker County’s Canaan Valley. Citing its abundant wilderness and “charming mountain towns,” the article describes the valley as a “hidden […]
WTAP

Cosmic carp: Record fish caught in West Virginia lake

SOUTH CHARLESTON (AP) - A Pennsylvania resident caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in West Virginia. Ayden Minick of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, caught and released the carp on May 7. The Division of Natural Resources says it was measured by a DNR fisheries biologist...
WBOY 12 News

What’s up with hemp farms in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Although hemp was federally legalized in 2014, the industry didn’t take off in West Virginia until years after. Part of the reason was that the West Virginia Department of Agriculture only started taking applications and licensing farmers and researchers to grow hemp in 2016. But even after that, it was tough for […]
