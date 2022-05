Mary Wilson has a look at your Thursday morning news headlines. In this update, flags were flying at half staff across the state Wednesday, the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam held its annual flagging of graves Wednesday morning ahead of Memorial Day, and Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast. Plus, the state released its latest COVID-19 data. The 7-day positivity rate is now at 8.33 percent with 12 new deaths due to the coronavirus. So far, just over 76 and a half percent of Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated.

AGAWAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO