Tampa, FL

Panthers face daunting task after third straight loss in Game 3

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA -- The Florida Panthers have been the comeback kings all season. Now they must pull off their greatest escape. Following a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Amalie Arena on Sunday, the Panthers trail 3-0 in the best-of-7 series....

www.nhl.com

Related
NHL

Ullmark Stands Out with Shutout at World Championship

Sweden's 1-0 victory was Ullmark's second start for his home nation and his first career World Championship shutout. Ullmark - who earned Sweden's player of the game 'beret' - was tested early, making his biggest save halfway through the first period on a Rodrigo Abols one-timer. Sweden's only goal came on the power play from Maple Leafs winger William Nylander, and with the strong defensive performance, the one goal was enough for Sweden to get the win and advance to the World Championship quarterfinals.
NHL
NHL

Panthers eager to 'come back stronger' after step forward in 2021-22

SUNRISE, Fla. - Taking both the good with the bad, Anton Lundell probably summed it up best. "A year we're all going to remember," the Panthers rookie said. On Wednesday, the Cats cleaned out their lockers at FLA Live Arena. Following a historic regular season, the somber day had arrived much earlier than expected. And less than three days removed from being swept out of the playoffs in the second round by the cross-state rival Lightning, that sting was still fresh.
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

CBJ sign D Marcus Bjork to one-year entry level contract

The 6-3, 203-pound blueliner has spent the past four seasons in the Swedish Hockey League. The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Marcus Bjork (pronounced bih-YOHRK) to a one-year entry level contract, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Bjork, 24, has spent the past four seasons in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Panthers failed by lack of offense, sputtering special teams

Inability to gain leads, Lightning's playoff experience also costly in second-round sweep. The Florida Panthers were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Tampa Bay Lightning when they lost 2-0 in Game 4 of the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Second Round on Monday. Florida (58-18-6) won the Presidents' Trophy as...
NHL
NHL

Oilers hold off Flames in Game 4, extend lead in Western Second Round

EDMONTON -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane each scored twice for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-3 win against the Calgary Flames in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round at Rogers Place on Tuesday. The Oilers lead 3-1 in the best-of-7 series. Game 5 is at Calgary on...
NHL
NHL

NHL statement on Texas school shooting

The NHL condemns the violence that took place today in Uvalde, Texas. We mourn with the families of those whose lives were taken in this horrific tragedy. We share their sorrow and stand with the people of Uvalde and Robb Elementary School in the difficult months ahead. playoffs. Oilers show...
TEXAS STATE
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'GOT TO PLAY A GOOD ROAD GAME'

What was talked about ahead of tonight's Game 4 tilt in Edmonton. "Nervous is not a good thing, nervous-ready is a good thing." "We got to play a good road game. Everybody has these philosophies of how we are supposed to play or what we were supposed to do. We have to play a good road game, right? Because we lost at home, because they scored a shorthanded goal with 10 minutes left to win the game. It's not that complicated. We got to play a good road game. It's very difficult if you look at, it off the top of my head, the western conference is 15-16 on the road, something like that. So it's difficult, it's not easy as you think it is. We might play our best game of the year tonight. Do you win or do you lose, we'll find out."
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE NEED EVERYBODY'

The buzz around the rink ahead of Game 5 against the Oilers. "When you're playing every other day, you're doing a lot of work in-house with guys. That's what's important. Our guys don't have any problem with that. We've done it all year. You don't win - what is it? - 55 games. When you think about" it, we've won 55 games this year, so it's pretty easy to get set for the next one."
NHL
NHL

Hurricanes-Rangers start time announced for Game 6

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule:. • The start time of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 28, in New York. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.
NHL
NHL

Caps Named to Sports Innovation Lab's Top 25 Most Innovative Teams Report

Annual report provides a data-driven ranking of sports teams from across the globe; Monumental Sports & Entertainment's Capitals Sole NHL Team Named to List. The Washington Capitals were announced today as the sole NHL team on Sports Innovation Lab's Top 25 Most Innovative Teams in the World Report for 2022 (#25Innovative).
NHL
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from advancing to the Conference Final

For the third-straight season and the sixth time in the last eight seasons, the Tampa Bay Lightning are heading to the Stanley Cup Semifinal Round. With a 2-0 win over the Florida Panthers on Monday night, the Bolts completed a postseason sweep for the third time in franchise history and the first time under head coach Jon Cooper.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Even after an impressive start, the best is yet to come for Sillinger

The NHL's youngest player this past season isn't taking anything for granted. Cole Sillinger spent the entire season as the youngest player in the NHL, yet he doesn't feel like he's proved anything yet. That's one reason his head coach, Brad Larsen, was so excited about how the now-19-year-old Blue...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames (Game 5)

Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers look to finish off their second-round series against the Calgary Flames in Game 5 at the Scotiabank Saddledome. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Read the Preview...
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flames 4 (OT - Game 5)

CALGARY, AB - Trenches breached. Lines of communication cut off. Battalions retreating. The Battle of Alberta in the Stanley Cup Playoffs has been won in overtime, and the final charge was led by who else?. Captain Connor McDavid. McDavid scored the game-winner 5:03 into extra time, securing the Edmonton Oilers...
NHL
NHL

'Energized' by AHL Squad

The Kraken's American Hockey League affiliate Charlotte Checkers are in Springfield (MA) Wednesday for Game 2 of a third-round series in the Calder Cup playoffs. For a change, there are no major changes in the Charlotte lineup. Throughout a division-winning regular season, Checkers coaches Geordie Kinnear and assistant Dan Bylsma...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Recap: Canes Take Game 5, Remain Perfect On Home Ice

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes continued their winning ways on home ice Thursday, taking a Game 5 victory over the New York Rangers by a score of 3-1. Three Things. For the third game of the series at PNC Arena, the Canes held New York to one goal or less. Tonight's effort may have been the strongest, defensively, though.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Coach's Challenge: NYR @ CAR - 4:57 of the Second Period

The Hurricanes challenge for offsides prior to Ryan Strome's goal, and after video review the call on the ice of a good goal is overturned. Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal New York. Explanation: Video Review determined that New York's Andrew Copp was in an off-side...
NHL
NHL

TOUGH END TO SEASON

Flames fall in overtime of Game 5 and are eliminated from playoffs. The Flames postseason run ended in overtime Thursday night. Connor McDavid scored 5:03 into extra time as Edmonton won 5-4 and took the second-round playoff series 4-1. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Johnny Gaudreau and...
NHL
NHL

Blues' resolve on full display in Game 5 OT win

DENVER -- There was no quit in the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round at Ball Arena on Wednesday, no matter how many times the Colorado Avalanche thought they had instilled it. Forward Tyler Bozak finished an improbable comeback for the Blues at 3:38...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

