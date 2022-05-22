ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

80th Annual Strawberry Festival comes to an end

By Makayla Schindler
 4 days ago

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – After a week of fun festivities, the 80th West Virginia Strawberry Festival came to an end on Sunday, May 22.

Although it was the last day, it was still filled with many different community activities. Rather than being held Downtown, these activities took place all over Buckhannon.

Among the activities was a “Pistol Matches & Brass Masters” at the White Horse Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event gives people the opportunity to watch or participate in the Strawberry 1800 & EIC Service Pistol Matches.

An annual canoe race called “Jack Barker Canoe Race” was held on Wood Street from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The race is named after the late Jack Barker, who continued the racing tradition and organized it for the festival for many years.

Mountain State Scottish Celtic Gathering brings people closer to their ancestors

“Irish Road Bowling” was found on Turkey Run Road from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. During this event, you could have family teams on Saturday and Sunday, but only on Sunday could the community find out the Men and Women qualifiers for the West Virginia State Championship.

Every year, top Southern Gospel singers gather for the festival at the Way of Holiness Church for “Gospel Sing.” This was held between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

There were a few continued events from the past week that were still going on Sunday evening. These included, but are not limited to:
• Food Court, at Jawbone Park until 10 p.m.
• The Carnival, in Downtown Buckhannon from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There is also a “Strawberry Menu” that is available for customers in Downtown Buckhannon until May 25, ending at 5 p.m. To see what restaurants have this menu, you can find more info here .

While the festival drew to a close, it will come again next year.

