Las Vegas Walmart stores celebrate National Pet Month with deals

Barbecue can be a touchy subject in Las Vegas. Conversations usually begin with "Vegas never had good barbecue until…" and then debates erupt over how to finish the sentence. Some restaurants earn equal amounts of praise and complaints. Others are automatically discarded for trite reasons (like being on the Strip, for example). So where to begin? While barbecue menus may look similar to the casual observer, the low-and-slow style of smoking meats leaves little room for error. A good operation requires the expertise of a seasoned pitmaster and well-crafted side dishes. A heavy dose of charm doesn't hurt either. Ready to form an opinion of your own? Check out the following restaurants to see how the barbecue scene is booming in Las Vegas. Hit one of these spots before exploring all the fun things to do in Sin City this summer.

