3 women wanted in assault, robbery incident on Market-Frankford Line train, police say

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
 3 days ago
SEPTA Transit Police is asking for the public's help in identifying three women wanted in connection with an assault and robbery early Sunday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. when authorities say the female victim was assaulted on a westbound train at the 15th Street Station.

According to SEPTA, the victim boarded the Market-Frankford Line train and was approached by a woman allegedly involved in a previous dispute on social media.

The woman then reportedly began harassing the victim.

Police say the victim tried to exit the train but was then physically confronted by other women.

During the altercation, the victim was punched, sprayed in the face with mace, and had her phone stolen, SEPTA said.

She was hospitalized for minor injuries.

The three suspects have not been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.

FU BAR
3d ago

Pretty good photos so it shouldn't be long before they are behind bars!

Norwood Robins
3d ago

them 3 must have been on there way home from work

#Robbery#3 Women#Violent Crime#Septa Transit Police#The Market Frankford Line
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

