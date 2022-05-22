ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, NY

Fleetwood Mac Mania coming to Vernon Downs & Casino

Romesentinel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERNON — It’s finally that time of year again to rock outside at the track and under the stars in the Mohawk Valley. Take in the start of concert season with Fleetwood Mac Mania, the ultimate cover...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Film to debut at National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum

PETERBORO — “Songs of Slavery and Emancipation,” a new film by producer Mat Callahan, will debut at both the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum (NAHOFM), 5255 Pleasant Valley Road, in Peterboro, and in New York City on Saturday, June 18, Juneteenth weekend. The film opens...
PETERBORO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

‘Harry Potter’-themed Wizard Fest coming to Central New York

Are you a Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw? Slytherin or Gryffindor?. A “Harry Potter”-themed Wizard Fest is coming to Central New York this summer. The event will take place Saturday, July 30 under the outdoor pavilion at Sharkey’s Event Center in Liverpool, N.Y.; gates open at 6 p.m. Wizard...
LIVERPOOL, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Announcement: Madison-Bouckville Antique Week to Be Held June 3-June 5

Come on over to Route 20 in Madison and Bouckville for this year’s June Antique Show on Friday, June 3rd – Sunday, June 5th from 8am – 5pm. Featuring over 300 dealers with inventories of antiques, vintage collectibles, and more! Get the same great experience of the August show without all the crowds. And the admission is free!
BOUCKVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vernon, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Free concerts at the Great New York State Fair

Founded in 1841, the Great New York State Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, provides top-quality entertainment and promotes tourism. The 2022 Fair runs from August 24 to September 5 in Syracuse. Several nationally-known artists from various musical genres are scheduled to perform as part of the Fair’s...
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Emma J. (McCormick) Rena

Emma McCormick Rena passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side. She was born March 24, 1949, in Rome, the daughter of the late Harry and Evangeline McCormick. She attended Rome Free Academy and MVCC. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Flagship store to open Friday in Sylvan Beach

SYLVAN BEACH — The Cove at Sylvan Beach’s flagship store and café, Sylvan Beach Supply Co., will open to the public on Friday, May 27, ahead of The Cove’s grand opening next month. “With a huge selection of lake activity rentals that include pontoon, fishing, ski,...
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Mcvie
Person
Mick Fleetwood
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
Lindsey Buckingham
Romesentinel.com

Robert C. Armstrong

Robert C. Armstrong, 88, formerly of Whitesboro and Brantingham, passed away at his home on May 22, 2022. He was born on March 24, 1934, in Westmoreland, a son of the late Albert A. and Helen (Kistner) Armstrong, and graduated from Westmoreland High School. Bob was united in marriage to Sandra Jilson on September 11, 1954, at Lady of the Rosary Church. Bob worked at Hamilton College for many years. Bob was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Glenfield and the Church of Annunciation in Clark Mills and their Holy Name Society. Bob had a passion for flying. He built and piloted his own RC and full-size single engine airplanes. He enjoyed restoring antique airplanes as well. He was a member of the Mohawk Valley Firebirds Radio Control Plane Club and EAA Experimental Aircraft Association.
WESTMORELAND, NY
Romesentinel.com

MILESTONES: Couple celebrates 55 years

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Rieck, Lamphear Road, Rome, celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on May 20, 2022. Rieck and the former Carol DeMatteis were married on May 20, 1967, at St. John the Baptist Church, Rome. Rieck was employed at Varflex Corporation for 28 years, and has been retired for...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Dozens of cars on display at Mansion House

SHERRILL — The Oneida Community Mansion House (OCMH) welcomed guests for the first time to its first classic car show on Saturday at 170 Kenwood Ave., just outside of Sherrill. OCMH Director of Museum Affairs Thomas Guiler estimated that 85 cars were on display on the Mansion House lawn.
SHERRILL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vernon Downs Casino#Fleetwood Mac Mania#Onlilne#Ticketmaster Com#The Vernon Rewards Club
localsyr.com

What’s in store for summer at Witty Wicks in Township 5

Witty Wicks in Township 5 is gearing up for summer and helping you save this Memorial Day weekend. Owner Aubry Panek says just in time for the holiday weekend, the local shop is offering 25 percent off on select items throughout the store now through Sunday. They’re also gearing up for some summer fun and the return of the courtyard concerts at Township 5.
CAMILLUS, NY
idesignarch.com

Charming Summer House Boathouse by the Lake

This small classic detached guesthouse in Skaneateles, New York in the Finger Lakes region is a charming boathouse within a family summer lakeside retreat. The remodelling of the summer retreat by Teaselwood Design created a beach-themed interior with traditional dark wood floor, blue and green nautical colours to match the white furnishings. The seating benches can also be used as bunk beds.
SKANEATELES, NY
Syracuse.com

First Look: An NYC pizza maker from Italy just moved into this Liverpool strip mall (video)

(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
LIVERPOOL, NY
96.9 WOUR

Kookie’s Set To Open A Delicious Fourth Location In Utica New York

In December of 2019, it was announced that Kookie's Q was expanding out of the Adirondack Bank Center to take over the vacant space at 51 North Genesee St. in North Utica. They recently announced their third location at the Palm Springs Mini Golf Course in Marcy - and are now revealing they have a fourth location to be opening soon.
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wwnytv.com

New restaurant offers side of sarcasm with food

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re looking for a juicy burger with a side of sarcasm, a new restaurant on the south side of Watertown may be the place for you. The old Fast Lube Oil Change location on Washington Street has transformed into the Bad Apple Garage, which prides itself in its “10 minute service...maybe.”
WATERTOWN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Joseph F. Daignault, III

Joseph F. Daignault III, 53, of Rome, passed away May 20, 2022, at the Abraham House of Rome, after a short battle with cancer. He was born August 10, 1968, the son of the late Joseph F. Jr. and Barbara A. Reed Daignault. Joe was educated in Rome schools. He...
ROME, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy