Fleetwood Mac Mania coming to Vernon Downs & Casino

Robert C. Armstrong, 88, formerly of Whitesboro and Brantingham, passed away at his home on May 22, 2022. He was born on March 24, 1934, in Westmoreland, a son of the late Albert A. and Helen (Kistner) Armstrong, and graduated from Westmoreland High School. Bob was united in marriage to Sandra Jilson on September 11, 1954, at Lady of the Rosary Church. Bob worked at Hamilton College for many years. Bob was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Glenfield and the Church of Annunciation in Clark Mills and their Holy Name Society. Bob had a passion for flying. He built and piloted his own RC and full-size single engine airplanes. He enjoyed restoring antique airplanes as well. He was a member of the Mohawk Valley Firebirds Radio Control Plane Club and EAA Experimental Aircraft Association.

