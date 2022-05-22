Albuquerque man biking across America for suicide awareness
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque local is taking a bike trip across America to raise money for suicide awareness and prevention. Starting in North Carolina next month, Richard Lima will be riding his bike more than 4,200 miles for the National Alliance On Mental Illness.
Story continues below
- Crime: Driver in school bus crash now facing child abuse charges
- Albuquerque: Areas with the fastest-growing home prices near Albuquerque
- New Mexico: Unlikely survivors found at El Porvenir Campgrounds
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 23 de Mayo 2022
Lima recently lost a family member to suicide and will trek cross country to visit communities to encourage people to reach out if they need help. “I think people are real [sic] hesitant to reach out for support, I think everybody’s…they feel like they don’t need the support but to be honest – and for people to be honest to themselves – I can reach out to somebody if I’m feeling a certain way if I feel like I need some help,” says Lima. “There’s help out there, you just gotta reach out.”
Lima’s travels can be followed on his Instagram page .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 2