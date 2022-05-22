Jessamine County sheriff dies of natural causes, Kentucky State Police say

Kentucky State Police have confirmed the death of Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman after local law enforcement officers were called to his home on West Maple Street Sunday afternoon.

According to Trooper Adam Hall, state police were notified at 3:30 p.m. Sunday of a dead individual who was discovered by a family member in the home.

Troopers and detectives were called to the scene to investigate the incident, Hall said. Based on the initial investigation, Hall said “no foul play was suspected whatsoever” and Corman appeared to have died from “natural causes.”

“Our thoughts go out with the sheriff’s office and the family, anytime there is a death it is tragic for everyone,” Hall said.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Hall confirms the death of Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman on Sunday afternoon. Taylor Six /tsix@herald-leader.com

The coroner took Corman’s body nearly three hours after police were called to the scene. The body will undergo an autopsy by the state medical examiner’s office. When asked for more information Monday, the state medical examiner’s office referred the Herald-Leader back to the Jessamine County coroner, who didn’t immediately answer a request for comment.

Hall said a state police investigation was ongoing, and new information about the death could be released at a later time.

Corman was elected in 2006 but lost his bid for re-election in last week’s primary election. Sgt. Kevin Grimes, a Nicholasville police officer, defeated Corman and is expected to take office in January.