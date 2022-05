Tapinto.net ran a story on Monday (5/23/22) to warn the public of a possible scam. The report was all about an individual who has been seen in Mahopac "playing" a violin in public places, and asking for money. The panhandler usually has a sob story about feeding their family or being in need, but witnesses told the paper it's a fake and they've seen the man counting large sums of cash.

1 DAY AGO