Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Putnam, Westchester by NWS

The first in a series of meetings to gather public input in the process of creating an updated Airport Master Plan for the Westchester County Airport took place last night at the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University in White Plains. Many of the speakers expressed concern about airplane noise and environmental impacts from ground operations at the airport, while others emphasized the airport’s importance for residents and businesses. Local pilots, including members of the Westchester Flying Club, which is based at the airport, called for better and more affordable facilities for smaller general aviation aircraft.

1 DAY AGO