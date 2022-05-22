Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Putnam, Westchester by NWS
4 days ago
Effective: 2022-05-22 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....
Storm Team 4 is tracking the increasing potential for strong storms to strike parts of the tri-state area ahead of a cold front to bring in the Memorial Day holiday weekend, though the risk of severe weather right now remains "slight." Much could change as the system approaches, but at...
“Rockland building inspectors have threatened to remove tenants from a Ridge Avenue apartment house littered with unsafe conditions while levying a nearly $40,000 fine against another landlord for violations of state fire and building codes. The double-barreled enforcement continues a crackdown since February on unsafe buildings. The state deputized the...
One of Westchester’s top educators has officially been tabbed to take over at the helm of a different district in the Hudson Valley. Dr. Marc P. Baiocco, the current Schools Superintendent of the Elmsford Union Free School District, has been formally voted in by the Board of Education of the Clarkstown Central School District in Rockland County to assume the same position there this summer.
Classes have resumed at a Fairfield County elementary school after a fire forced students to evacuate. A police officer in Westport assigned to Long Lots Elementary School, located on Hyde Lane, first noticed trouble at around noon Wednesday, May 25, when he smelled smoke in the school’s auditorium, according to the Westport Fire Department.
The Westchester County Industrial Development Agency gave preliminary approval this morning for $17.4 million in tax breaks to a developer who plans to build a $77 million apartment building and a $20 million municipal center in Pelham. The village would trade its firehouse and parking deck on Fifth Avenue for...
CITY OF NEWBURGH - After a national search and six months without a permanent superintendent, Newburgh schools have a new leader. Jackielyn Manning Campbell, an assistant superintendent in the New Rochelle school district, will be Newburgh's superintendent of schools. She officially starts on July 1. The school board approved her...
A passenger was killed when a minivan rear-ended a tractor-trailer Thursday morning outside a Route 17 truck stop in Mahwah, multiple responders confirmed.He and his mom, who was driving, were headed to see relatives in Mahwah when their Toyota slammed into the rig, which was stopped in the right l…
New York City will welcome a new public green oasis this fall in the heart of Midtown -- complete with a selection of artisan foods, a central waterfall, and a circular hearth for visitors to gather around during the winter. The Midtown East park will be located at 550 Madison...
Puerto Rican pride will be celebrated throughout New York City on June 12 as the National Puerto Rican Day Parade returns after a two-year-hiatus due to the pandemic. The 65th annual event along Fifth Avenue will celebrate the culture, arts, achievement and legacy of Puerto Rican culture. “This is a...
A 2-year-old child drowned in the Hudson Valley. Police are continuing to investigate how this tragic incident happened. On Sunday, May 22, 2022, around 8:05 p.m., members from the Clarkstown Police Department were dispatched to a reported drowning incident at a home in Nanuet, Rockland County. 2-Year-Old Child Drowns in...
A Northern Westchester family received an unexpected visitor when a black bear took a tour of the neighborhood. In Armonk, a Chestnut Ridge Road resident captured video of the four-legged visitor who was taking in the sights while wandering in his backyard at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24.
A 23-year-old man will spend more than a decade in prison after admitting to shooting and killing another during an argument in the Hudson Valley, authorities announced. Mount Vernon resident Jonathan Jeanty has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a violent felony, for the 2020 shooting of a Yonkers man.
A 14-year-old girl Fairfield County girl who has been missing for almost two months has been found safe. Jayleen Burgos, of Bridgeport, who had been missing since Wednesday, March 30, has been located in New York City, safe, and reunited with her family, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.
Extell Development has broken ground on Hudson Piers, a $585 million project that will rank among the largest mixed-use developments in Westchester. Located on the Hudson River waterfront in Yonkers, Hudson Piers will yield a mix of market-rate housing, affordable apartments, and retail space, and will be completed in multiple phases over a six-year period.
The first in a series of meetings to gather public input in the process of creating an updated Airport Master Plan for the Westchester County Airport took place last night at the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University in White Plains. Many of the speakers expressed concern about airplane noise and environmental impacts from ground operations at the airport, while others emphasized the airport’s importance for residents and businesses. Local pilots, including members of the Westchester Flying Club, which is based at the airport, called for better and more affordable facilities for smaller general aviation aircraft.
It's ordinarily a cat whom firefighters are asked to rescue from a tree. On Tuesday it was a Paramus homeowner. The 48-year-old East Midland Avenue resident found himself stuck about 45 feet in the air while trimming a tree around 5 p.m., Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said from the scene.
A fleeing getaway car full of ski-masked thieves nearly struck a Bergen County homeowner who'd stopped them from stealing his luxury SUV, authorities said. The resident called police with the license plate number of the car that had just missed him outside his home, Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said.
Democratic State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (S.D. 34) announced a change in her bid to become a New York congresswoman on Tuesday, May 24, as she unveiled that she had switched her candidacy for Congress in the upcoming New York Democratic primary from New York’s third congressional district (NY-3) to New York’s seventeenth congressional district (NY-17), setting the scene for another showdown between who some voters see as a moderate, establishment, Democratic incumbent and a progressive Democratic challenger.
