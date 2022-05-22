ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Putnam, Westchester by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-22 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

preserve-ramapo.com

More than 40 may be removed from unsafe apartments in Spring Valley

“Rockland building inspectors have threatened to remove tenants from a Ridge Avenue apartment house littered with unsafe conditions while levying a nearly $40,000 fine against another landlord for violations of state fire and building codes. The double-barreled enforcement continues a crackdown since February on unsafe buildings. The state deputized the...
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Daily Voice

Elmsford School Superintendent Leaving For New Position In Area

One of Westchester’s top educators has officially been tabbed to take over at the helm of a different district in the Hudson Valley. Dr. Marc P. Baiocco, the current Schools Superintendent of the Elmsford Union Free School District, has been formally voted in by the Board of Education of the Clarkstown Central School District in Rockland County to assume the same position there this summer.
ELMSFORD, NY
Daily Voice

School Evacuated After Electrical Short Causes Fire In Westport

Classes have resumed at a Fairfield County elementary school after a fire forced students to evacuate. A police officer in Westport assigned to Long Lots Elementary School, located on Hyde Lane, first noticed trouble at around noon Wednesday, May 25, when he smelled smoke in the school’s auditorium, according to the Westport Fire Department.
WESTPORT, CT
Times Herald-Record

New Rochelle educator selected to lead Newburgh schools

CITY OF NEWBURGH - After a national search and six months without a permanent superintendent, Newburgh schools have a new leader. Jackielyn Manning Campbell, an assistant superintendent in the New Rochelle school district, will be Newburgh's superintendent of schools. She officially starts on July 1. The school board approved her...
NEWBURGH, NY
NBC New York

New Public Garden Park to Open in Midtown This Fall

New York City will welcome a new public green oasis this fall in the heart of Midtown -- complete with a selection of artisan foods, a central waterfall, and a circular hearth for visitors to gather around during the winter. The Midtown East park will be located at 550 Madison...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

2-Year-Old Child Drowns in Nanuet

A 2-year-old child drowned in the Hudson Valley. Police are continuing to investigate how this tragic incident happened. On Sunday, May 22, 2022, around 8:05 p.m., members from the Clarkstown Police Department were dispatched to a reported drowning incident at a home in Nanuet, Rockland County. 2-Year-Old Child Drowns in...
NANUET, NY
Daily Voice

Watch: Black Bear Makes Its Way Up Driveway In Armonk

A Northern Westchester family received an unexpected visitor when a black bear took a tour of the neighborhood. In Armonk, a Chestnut Ridge Road resident captured video of the four-legged visitor who was taking in the sights while wandering in his backyard at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24.
ARMONK, NY
Daily Voice

23-Year-Old From Mount Vernon Sentenced For Fatally Shooting Man

A 23-year-old man will spend more than a decade in prison after admitting to shooting and killing another during an argument in the Hudson Valley, authorities announced. Mount Vernon resident Jonathan Jeanty has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a violent felony, for the 2020 shooting of a Yonkers man.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
New York YIMBY

Extell Development Begins Construction at Hudson Piers, a $585M Mixed-Use Development in Yonkers

Extell Development has broken ground on Hudson Piers, a $585 million project that will rank among the largest mixed-use developments in Westchester. Located on the Hudson River waterfront in Yonkers, Hudson Piers will yield a mix of market-rate housing, affordable apartments, and retail space, and will be completed in multiple phases over a six-year period.
YONKERS, NY
WestfairOnline

First meeting held on Airport Master Plan

The first in a series of meetings to gather public input in the process of creating an updated Airport Master Plan for the Westchester County Airport took place last night at the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University in White Plains. Many of the speakers expressed concern about airplane noise and environmental impacts from ground operations at the airport, while others emphasized the airport’s importance for residents and businesses. Local pilots, including members of the Westchester Flying Club, which is based at the airport, called for better and more affordable facilities for smaller general aviation aircraft.
norwoodnews.org

Elections 2022: Biaggi Changes Course, Announces Campaign for NY Congressional District 17

Democratic State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (S.D. 34) announced a change in her bid to become a New York congresswoman on Tuesday, May 24, as she unveiled that she had switched her candidacy for Congress in the upcoming New York Democratic primary from New York’s third congressional district (NY-3) to New York’s seventeenth congressional district (NY-17), setting the scene for another showdown between who some voters see as a moderate, establishment, Democratic incumbent and a progressive Democratic challenger.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

