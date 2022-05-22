ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Person flees in vehicle after fatally shooting man during a disturbance in Kansas City

By Robert A. Cronkleton
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

A man died after being shot during an argument with someone in a vehicle Sunday afternoon in a Kansas City neighborhood, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded to .the shooting about 2:20 p.m. near 79th Terrace and Campbell Street, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Neighbors directed arriving officers to the shooting victim who was lying unresponsive in the street. Officers rendered first aid and called for an ambulance. When the emergency medical crew arrived, they declared the victim dead at the scene, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ReYgq_0fmtEbdG00
Police are investigating a shooting Sunday after near 79th Terrace and Campbell Streets in Kansas City. The victim was arguing with someone in a vehicle when shots were fired from inside.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was talking with someone inside a vehicle when an argument or disturbance erupted. Someone inside the vehicle fired shots, which struck the victim, Becchina said. The vehicle fled from the shooting.

Detectives were going door to door to see if anyone in the neighborhood could provide any details of the shooting, including a description of the vehicle.

“It’s a nice Sunday afternoon, a lot of people were probably outside,” Becchina said. “So (detectives) are very hopeful that somebody may have seen or heard something.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMhkC_0fmtEbdG00
Police are investigating a shooting Sunday after near 79th Terrace and Campbell Streets in Kansas City. The victim was arguing with someone in a vehicle when shots were fired from inside. Robert A. Cronkleton /bcronkleton@kcstar.com

Meanwhile, crime scene investigators were collecting evidence. It was unknown if the victim lived in the area. No suspect information was available.

Anyone who has information about the homicide is asked to contact detectives if they haven’t already been in contact or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) if they want to remain anonymous. There’s a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xgEK_0fmtEbdG00
Police are investigating a shooting Sunday after near 79th Terrace and Campbell Streets in Kansas City. The victim was arguing with someone in a vehicle when shots were fired from inside. Robert A. Cronkleton

Comments / 2

tonyskansascity.com

Trending: Kansas City Metro Youngster Gunfire Over Weed Chump Change

It's getting rough out there and the monetary threshold for violence is remarkably low. However . . . Here's an alternative perspective . . . In this social media era when the Nextgen has an obsession "likes" and the increasingly narcissistic culture seems dangerously self-obsessed . . . An affront to the "image" of a young person or any perceived disrespect is quickly internalized.
RIVERSIDE, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City 2022 Homicide #64: Gunfire Victim Found Dead Near Roadside

Tonight, much less online outrage or political commentary, the Kansas City homicide count continues to escalate at a record breaking pace. Here is tonight's report . . . Tonight just after 8:30 PM, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Dittman in regard to a Shooting. Upon of arrival they were directed toward the side of the road where they found an adult male who had been shot. The male was unresponsive and EMS responded to the scene and pronounced him deceased.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

