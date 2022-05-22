Andy Krouss for West Stockbridge Selectboard

The gentlest play of the season, “Last Train to Nibroc” by Arlene Hutton, is gracing the stage of The Ghent Playhouse almost as a celebration of the gentlest season of the year, Spring. The play and the seasons have a lot in common. In Spring, the abrupt beginning when the sudden warmth bumps into the cold wintry nights, a chilly young maiden finds her space invaded by a warm soldier, retired early because of fits he cannot understand. A hot summer night is devoted to a festival that has gone flat and the disappointed woman finds it hard to bear the heat of an undefined relationship that is overwhelming in its underwhelming intensity. The early autumn transition, when graying leaves are not yet bursting into fall colors, the couple is coupled by the contrasts they push to overcome.

