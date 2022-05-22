ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Stockbridge, MA

Andy Krouss for West Stockbridge Selectboard

By Letter to the editor
theberkshireedge.com
 4 days ago

We have known our friend and neighbor Andy Krouss, for almost 10 years. Andy is always eager to work for the betterment of West Stockbridge and has served tirelessly on multiple committees and boards. We have been fortunate to work closely with him on many different projects. His attitude stresses the...

theberkshireedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: First Friday Artswalk; Westside Block Party; The Lucky 5 in Spencertown; Berkshire Lyric at Tanglewood; ‘Grief, the Musical …a Comedy’; Crandell screens docs with local subjects

PITTSFIELD — Nine new art exhibits will be on view during the next First Friday Artswalk, held in downtown Pittsfield Friday, June 3 from 5–8 p.m. Most locations will hold opening artists’ receptions during those hours. Download the Downtown Pittsfield app to follow a virtual walking tour of the exhibits on your cell phone.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Mountain Distillers’ Cultural Cocktails program raises a glass to summer

SHEFFIELD — The unofficial start to summer is officially on the horizon — bringing with it permission to don white pants and shoes (without committing a fashion faux pas) and imbibe the season’s most refreshing cocktails. This weekend, the Berkshires’ first legal distillery since prohibition kicks off its 15th anniversary celebration with the eponymous Berkshire Mountain Distillers (BMD) Cultural Cocktails program. BMD has partnered with 15 cultural organizations and more than 20 bars and restaurants in the region to celebrate all the season has to offer.
SHEFFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Nathan Maynard Sedgwick, 66, of North Adams

Nathan Maynard Sedgwick, 66, of North Adams, died on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Berkshire Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born on August 7, 1955 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to the late Gilbert and Priscilla Maynard Sedgwick. He attended Lenox High School and was a 1974 graduate. After high school Nathan worked as a fuel attendant for Diesel Dan’s, later F.L. Roberts.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Maureen White Kirkby of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Barnbrook Realty offers a gorgeous estate that combines the charm of yesteryear with the technology of the future. What’s on the Market...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
West Stockbridge, MA
Government
City
West Stockbridge, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

85 East Road: Ann-Marie Racine of Adams to Tyler Lafrance and Jillian Tatro, $286,500 on 05/12/2022. 275 West Road: Jeffrey J. Goodman and Gregg R. Bromberg of Alford to Richard Dacosta and Kimberly Dacosta, $1,125,000 on 05/09/2022. Becket. 250 Wells Road: Heidi Gonzalez-Fee of Becket to Jessica Gonzalez, $208,500 on...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

A stately historic home on 21 acres of rolling lawns and forestland

COMBINE THE CHARM OF YESTERYEAR AND TECHNOLOGY OF THE FUTURE. A stately historic home was built by the Samuel Colt family and has been restored and updated to its original grandeur, a 7,800-sf, three-level home. Expansive property with 21 acres of rolling lawns and forestland, making it the ideal location to unwind. This estate has 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths, fully renovated beautiful chef’s kitchen including the highest quality Subzero / Wolf appliances. The kitchen opens to the light and bright four-seasons room with a fireplace, advanced technology throughout, a massive game room, home theater, impressive library, hot tub, sauna, and a new 20 x 55 deck overlooking the grounds. Minutes to Canyon Ranch Spa, Tanglewood, theaters, museums, hiking, biking, golf, and so much more.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Ancram Opera House, Bidwell House open seasons; Stockbridge Sinfonia rehearsals; ROAM gallery exhibit; 1/2 TIX program; Summer Stage at Ski Butternut

ANCRAM, N.Y. — Ancram Opera House (AOH) will begin its 2022 Summer Play Lab Series Friday, May 27–Sunday, May 29 with a work-in-progress presentation of songs by the artists of “SUNWATCHER,” a Noh-inspired piece directed by Nana Dakin, with music by Tidtaya Sinutoke, and book and lyrics by Isabella Dawis. The Summer Play Lab residency provides theater artists of all practices a space to develop innovative new performances and connect with the community in meaningful ways.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
theberkshireedge.com

Four arrested for Berkshire Bank robbery

Great Barrington – Today, at approximately 2:39 p.m., an employee of Berkshire Bank reported an unarmed robbery at the Stockbridge Road branch. It was reported that a woman was attempting a fraudulent transaction, when the perceptive bank employee identified the transaction was suspicious. The woman then grabbed the money and fled the bank.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: ‘Last Train to Nibroc’ at The Ghent Playhouse

The gentlest play of the season, “Last Train to Nibroc” by Arlene Hutton, is gracing the stage of The Ghent Playhouse almost as a celebration of the gentlest season of the year, Spring. The play and the seasons have a lot in common. In Spring, the abrupt beginning when the sudden warmth bumps into the cold wintry nights, a chilly young maiden finds her space invaded by a warm soldier, retired early because of fits he cannot understand. A hot summer night is devoted to a festival that has gone flat and the disappointed woman finds it hard to bear the heat of an undefined relationship that is overwhelming in its underwhelming intensity. The early autumn transition, when graying leaves are not yet bursting into fall colors, the couple is coupled by the contrasts they push to overcome.
GHENT, NY
theberkshireedge.com

CONCERT PREVIEW: Close Encounters with Music presents violinist Itamar Zorman and oboist Liang Wang

GREAT BARRINGTON — Tchaikovsky Competition-winning violinist Itamar Zorman will appear at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center Sunday, May 29 at 4 p.m., along with New York Philharmonic first chair oboe Liang Wang, in a program of Mozart, Cimarosa, and Britten. Violist Michael Strauss and Artistic Director and cellist Yehuda Hanani will join Zorman on Beethoven’s String Trio in C minor, and violinist Susan Heerema joins the ensemble on Mozart’s Oboe Quartet.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy