Detectives investigating murder in Conejo Valley

The relative of a Santa Barbara County Jail inmate reported that a “very large riot” took place at the facility on Sunday, May 22. “Many of the inmates were forced out into the yard, where they were made to lie on the ground,” she said, “and almost all of them were pepper sprayed.” Tracy Macuga, head of the Public Defender’s Office, said her department was advised Tuesday that “a major incident occurred at the [jail] which is now under investigation and that the jail would be on lockdown the balance of the week.” No further details were provided, Macuga said. Attempts to reach the lockup’s top official, Chief Deputy Vincent Wasilewski, were not successful by press time.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO