Detectives investigating murder in Conejo Valley

By KCLU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetectives are trying to figure out what led to a murder in the Conejo Valley. Ventura...

Fontana Herald News

San Bernardino Police Department investigates possible homicide

The San Bernardino Police Department is investigating a possible homicide which occurred on May 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 9:14 p.m., officers responded to the scene of the incident and found Kenisha Vonchay Ellis, a 34-year-old resident of San Bernardino. Ellis was transported...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Deputies Find Two People Sleeping In Newhall With Drugs In Hand

Two people were found by deputies Monday allegedly passed out in a vehicle in Newhall Park with drug paraphernalia still in the hand of one suspect. On Monday at approximately 4:15 a.m. deputies patrolling near the Newhall Park-&-Ride noticed a parked vehicle with an expired registration which prompted deputies to approach the vehicle, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Inmates riot at Santa Barbara County Jail

Multiple inmates were involved in a large riot at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on Sunday. [Independent]. Many inmates were forced out into the yard at the jail and were ordered to lie on the ground, a relative of an inmate said. Most of those inmates were pepper sprayed, said the source, who described the incident as a “very large riot.”
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Feds Arrest Valencia Postal Worker, Santa Clarita Man on Fraud Charges

Stephen Glover, 32, of Palmdale, who worked at the Valencia post office, and Travis McKenzie, 26, of Valencia, who lived on Glover’s mail delivery route, are expected to make their initial court appearances this afternoon in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles. A criminal complaint filed on May 13 and unsealed after Thursday’s arrests charges Glover and McKenzie with one count of mail fraud.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
onscene.tv

CHP Officers Spike Hawthorne Theft Pursuit Suspects | Oxnard

05.24.2022 | 1:00 AM | OXNARD – A pursuit out of the city of Hawthorne entered the Ventura County area involving possible catalytic converter theft suspects. CHP Ventura officers managed to successfully spike the suspect vehicle on the northbound 101 Freeway in the city of Camarillo. The suspect vehicle...
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Report of ‘Very Large Riot’ at Santa Barbara County Jail

The relative of a Santa Barbara County Jail inmate reported that a “very large riot” took place at the facility on Sunday, May 22. “Many of the inmates were forced out into the yard, where they were made to lie on the ground,” she said, “and almost all of them were pepper sprayed.” Tracy Macuga, head of the Public Defender’s Office, said her department was advised Tuesday that “a major incident occurred at the [jail] which is now under investigation and that the jail would be on lockdown the balance of the week.” No further details were provided, Macuga said. Attempts to reach the lockup’s top official, Chief Deputy Vincent Wasilewski, were not successful by press time.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Coroner Names Woman Found Dead at Glendora Park

LOS ANGELES – The coroner identified the woman who was found dead at a public park in Glendora recently. Donna Emery, 55, was the woman found dead at Finkbiner Park, 160 N. Wabash Ave. May 23. Her cause of death was deferred, pending additional investigation, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
GLENDORA, CA
onscene.tv

Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into Strawberry Field | Oxnard

05.25.2022 | 1:26 AM | OXNARD – The Oxnard Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of a solo vehicle crash on Fifth St street just east of Rose Ave. When first responders arrived on scene, the found a white SUV several hundred feet into a strawberry field.
OXNARD, CA
signalscv.com

Man, woman arrested on slew of allegations

A man and woman were arrested Monday evening on suspicion of a slew of charges after deputies reported finding them passed out in a vehicle and in possession of a number of drugs and dozens of mailbox and vehicle keys. One of the suspects, a 48-year-old man from Granada Hills,...
GRANADA HILLS, CA
Ventura County Reporter

HAPPENINGS | May 26-June 2, 2022

PICTURED: ART IN THE PARK | May 28-29. Art in the Park is an annual tradition started in 1977 by local artists at the Ojai Art Center to give artists a place to sell their work during Memorial Day weekend. There’s something for everyone: 80 fine art exhibitors, youth and adult art classes and activities, live music by Dive Bar Messiahs and food trucks. Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free. Libbey Park, 269 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.ojaiartcenter.org. Pictured: Metal horse sculpture by Paul Yniguez.
VENTURA, CA
KTLA

Student stabbed during altercation at Fillmore high school: Police

A student was stabbed during an argument at a Fillmore high school on Monday, officials said. Around 1 p.m., two students at Fillmore High School were involved in an alteration on campus, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Fillmore School Resources Officers along with Fillmore patrol officers responded. They found that […]
FILLMORE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Valencia High Student Hospitalized After Having Seizure

A student from Valencia High School was transported to the hospital Wednesday after suffering from a medical emergency . Around 10:05 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a student having a seizure at Valencia High School on the 27000 block of Dickason Drive in Valencia, said Ruben Munoz, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Earthquakes Felt In Santa Clarita, No Damage Reported

Two earthquakes rattled Santa Clarita early Thursday morning, causing no damage. Around 2:15 a.m. a 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck 15 miles from Ridgecrest, according to the United States Geologic Survey, (USGS). A second 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck at just after 4 a.m. centered in Castaic. SCV residents reported feeling the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Miguel Rivara Dies in Motorcycle Accident on 5 Freeway [Santa Clarita, CA]

Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near 14 Freeway. The crash occurred around 5:13 a.m., on the southbound lanes of the freeway near the 14 Freeway on May 21st. For reasons unknown, Rivara’s motorcycle crashed into a big-rig in the area. Responding officials declared the motorcyclist dead at the scene due to the severity of his injuries.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

IN BRIEF | May 26, 2022

PICTURED: Surfers walk past a lifeguard stand at Harbor Cove Beach in Ventura. Photo courtesy of Ventura Harbor Village. Daily lifeguard service begins this weekend at beaches near Ventura Harbor, with three lifeguard towers staffed through Labor Day. Harbor officials have contracted with the California Department of Parks and Recreation to provide the service at a cost of just over $140,000.
VENTURA, CA

