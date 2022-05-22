Vote for The Charlotte Observer’s girls athlete of the week (05.28.22)

Here are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer’s girls athlete of the week. Readers can vote as often as they want until Saturday.

Tyler Baughan, Community School of Davidson soccer: The Spartans’ sophomore scored five goals and had one assist in a 9-0 win over East Burke in the first round of the 2A state playoffs May 16.

Baughan also scored three goals and had two assists in a 7-1 victory over Brevard in the second round of the playoffs May 19.

Baughan has 28 goals and 11 assists for Community School of Davidson (16-6).

Wynne Gore, Charlotte Christian softball: threw a three-hit shutout in Sunday’s 10-0 N.C. 4A Independent Schools state championship win over Cannon School. Christian set record for most wins (20) and most home runs (23) in a season where the Knights repeated as state champions.

Ava Hartman, Hickory Christian soccer: The Knights’ junior had seven goals in 10-7 double-overtime victory at Rocky Mount Academy in the NCISAA 2A state semifinals May 17.

Hartman also had two goals to lead Hickory Christian to their third straight NCISAA 2A state title, beating Davidson Day 4-0 at Fayetteville Academy May 21.

Addy Holgorsen, Providence Day soccer: The Chargers’ senior saved the first and fourth penalty kick in the shootout to help Providence Day to its third straight NCISAA 4A state championship, outlasting Charlotte Latin 3-1 on penalty kicks after a scoreless tie in regulation and overtimes at Charlotte Country Day May 21. Holgorsen had six saves in the victory.

Holgorsen had two saves in 1-0 NCISAA 4A state semifinal win over Ravenscroft May 17.

Providence Day (18-4) won their last 11 games to finish the season.

Anna McGowan, Marvin Ridge softball: The Mavericks’ sophomore went 2-for-3 with a single, a double, a RBI and two runs scored in a 6-1 win over Northwest Guilford in the third round of the 4A state playoffs May 17.

McGowan also went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBI in a 4A state quarterfinal win at South Mecklenburg May 20.

Marvin Ridge (20-2) has won 13 straight games through Sunday.

Ginny Overbay, East Lincoln soccer: The Mustangs’ junior began the week having never played goalkeeper for the East Lincoln girls’ soccer team before, according to soach Jason Dragoon.

Overbay moved into the goalkeeper position when the team’s regular starter was injured in the regular season finale against Hickory.

Overbay recorded a shutout in her first career start in the goal as East Lincoln rolled past West Rowan 7-0, in the first round of the 3A state playoffs May 16.

She allowed just one goal and saved the first, third and fifth penalty kicks as East Lincoln (17-3-3) outlasted Hickory in a 3-2 (on penalty kicks, after tying 1-1 in regulation) win in the second round of the playoffs May 19.

Charlotte Simas, Myers Park soccer: The Mustangs’ junior forward scored two goals in a 4-2 overtime victory over Providence in the first round of the 4A state playoffs May 16.

Simas also had a goal in a 2-0 victory at Lake Norman in the second round of the playoffs May 19.

Simas has 11 goals and three assists for Myers Park (14-3-3).

Ella Smith, Charlotte Latin soccer: The Hawks’ junior scored two goals in a 3-1 win over Charlotte Country Day in the NCISAA 4A state semifinals May 17.

Charlotte Latin lost 3-1 on penalty kicks (0-0 in regulation) to Providence Day in the NCISAA 4A state championship game at Charlotte Country Day May 21.

Smith had 17 goals and 19 assists for Charlotte Latin (17-3) this season.

Caroline Wehr, Independence soccer: The Patriots’ junior goalkeeper record a shutout with three saves in 3-0 win over Ragsdale in the first round of the 4A state playoffs May 16.

Wehr also had three saves, including two on penalty kicks, as Independence outlasted Watauga on the road through regulation play, two overtimes, two sudden deaths and nine penalty kicks to claim the second round victory.

Wehr has 12 shutouts allowing just 10 goals in 20 games for Independence (18-1-1) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through May 21.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com . Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

