Six injured after bull escapes Northern California rodeo arena
REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say several people were injured when a bull jumped a fence and escaped an arena during a popular Northern California rodeo.
The escape occurred Friday during the final section of the Redding Rodeo’s bull riding event. The bull leapt over a fence then ran through a crowd of spectators and across a parking lot before it was captured near a bridge about a half mile from the arena.Ford recalling over 39,000 SUVs for ‘under hood fires’
At least six people were treated for minor injuries. The incident occurred on the third day of the four-day annual rodeo.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0