Redding, CA

Six injured after bull escapes Northern California rodeo arena

By Will Gonzalez
 4 days ago

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say several people were injured when a bull jumped a fence and escaped an arena during a popular Northern California rodeo.

The escape occurred Friday during the final section of the Redding Rodeo’s bull riding event. The bull leapt over a fence then ran through a crowd of spectators and across a parking lot before it was captured near a bridge about a half mile from the arena.

At least six people were treated for minor injuries. The incident occurred on the third day of the four-day annual rodeo.

