Buffalo, NY

World Central Kitchen, Omega Psi Phi, Chiavetta’s serve Jefferson Ave. community

By Abby Fridmann
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue closed, dozens of organizations have stepped in to get food to neighbors on the East Side.

The Tops location was seen as a neighborhood hub. Many who shopped there have told News 4 that buying a loaf of bread would take half an hour, after inevitably running into friends and family. Now, the doors are closed, and there’s no telling just when they’ll open again.

Now, one group that feeds people all around the world has set up shop on Jefferson Avenue.

World Central Kitchen serves everyone. Stationed out of D.C. and New York City, they travel to communities in desperate need of fresh food. They have crews in Texas, New Mexico, Ukraine — and now Buffalo.

Not only do they pass out fresh produce, nonperishables and water, but also hot meals donated from WNY restaurants.

World Central Kitchen’s Tyler Sodoma said they plan to stay as long as the community needs them.

Meanwhile, just a stone’s throw down Jefferson Avenue, Chivetta’s held a free chicken barbecue in partnership with Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

David White of Omega Psi Phi said they are expecting to feed thousands along with World Central Kitchen.

The need for fresh food isn’t going anywhere for the East Side — and neither are these groups.

Abby Fridmann is an anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here .

