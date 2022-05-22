ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall alert: Hoverboard poses fall and injury risks

By Aaron Chatman
 4 days ago

CPSC (WEHT) — About 93,000 hoverboards sold at Best Buy are now being recalled after the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says they might malfunction and injure the rider.

The Hover-1 Superfly Hoverboards have been reported to have a software malfunction that doesn’t stop the motor, the CPSC says, causing the rider to continue their momentum when they are no longer controlling it. This malfunction increases fall and injury hazards for the rider.

The 2020 Hover-1 Superfly Hoverboards model H1-SPFY were sold in black only with blue LED lights on the hoverboard deck near the foot pads. Hover-1 is written on the front of the hoverboard.

Recalled hoverboards have a serial number on the bottom of the hoverboard beginning with SPFY-BLK-GO-2008, SPFY-BLK-GO-2009 or SPFY-BLK-GO-2010.  You can find a warning label on the bottom of the hoverboard next to the serial number. The warning label, at the bottom right, states “H1-SPFY.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4d69_0fmt9Mj300
    2020 Hover-1 Superfly Hoverboards model H1-SPFY (FILE: CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A1f8g_0fmt9Mj300
    Serial Number Location (FILE: CPSC)

The hoverboard was sold at Best Buy stores nationwide and at Bestbuy.com from October 2020 through October 2021 for about $200. If you have one of the recalled hoverboards, you’re urged to no longer use it and contact the DGL Group for instructions on how to ship it to an authorized repair shop free of charge.

You can call DGL toll-free at 888-556-8426 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, contact online at https://www.hover-1.com/pages/important-safety-information or www.dglusa.com and click on “Safety Recall” to submit a repair request.

The CPSC says the firm has received 29 reports of the malfunction problem with four minor injuries reported.

