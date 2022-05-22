ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big summer ahead for Hackley Public Library

By Whitney Burney
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Hackley Public Library in Muskegon is kicking off the summer with several events for families and community members to enjoy.

One of the events is Pet Adoption Awareness Day. The event will be from 12 p.m. to 3pm on Saturday, June 4 in Hackley Park in downtown Muskegon. It is free to the public.

Mallory Metzger, who serves as the marketing and program coordinator for the library, said the during this event everyone will be able to meet furry friends who are up for adoption. They will also be able to learn more about options to foster and adopt. Onsite adoptions will be available.

People who bring items to the event to donate to an area shelter will be entered for a chance to win a Petco gift card.

Later this summer, the library will kick off its summer reading program. That begins on June 13 and ends Aug. 13. It is free for all ages to participate in. The library says adults, teens and kids will be able to earn badges by reading books, including audiobooks and completing activities.

More information can be found on the Hackley website .

For the full conversation with Mallory Metzger, watch the video in the player above.

