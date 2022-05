FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– A man was apparently shot early Tuesday evening during an exchange of gunfire at an apartment complex on Fort Wayne’s north side. The shootings took place around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the 7400 block of Cold Springs Blvd. in the Cambridge Square apartments, they learned that a man had been taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. The injuries were not serious.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO