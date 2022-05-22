ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

No driver found at scene of Jones County car crash

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Volunteer fire departments responded to a vehicle crash, but found no occupants at the scene on Sunday, May 22.

Responders said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Luther Hill Road near Will Hayes Road. They said a truck appeared to have left the road and crashed into a wooden fence and trees. Additionally, they said there were no occupants at the scene.

Authorities said a man who claimed to be the owner of the truck arrived at the scene later. Jones County deputies detained him.

