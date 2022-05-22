ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Casey DeSantis talks with Osceola County students about the dangers of substance abuse

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fy4Z9_0fmt7s2100
Casey DeSantis talks with Osceola County students about the dangers of substance abuse

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Florida’s first lady, Casey DeSantis, spoke with students Thursday in Osceola County about issues around substance abuse.

DeSantis spoke for an event called “The Facts. Your Future” at Tohopekaliga High School in Kissimmee.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

She was joined by school leaders in the county to highlight the dangers of youth substance abuse, especially for teens.

“When you consider the situation in our country where fentanyl use is spiking and tragically causing far too many young people to needlessly lose their lives, now it is more important than ever for teenagers to understand the facts about substance abuse,” DeSantis said.

Since launching in 2019, “The Facts. Your Future” has been utilized statewide to help youth understand the toxic effects of substance abuse.

“When we travel across the state talking to young people about substance abuse, I am always impressed by their courage to say no to societal pressures that are pushing them toward irresponsible behavior,” DeSantis said.

Data shows that in 2020, 63% more deaths were caused by fentanyl than in the previous year.

More information about “The Facts. Your Future” program can be found here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Kissimmee, FL
Education
Kissimmee, FL
Government
Osceola County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Education
Osceola County, FL
Education
County
Osceola County, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
Osceola County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Security increased at Central Florida schools after mass shooting in Texas

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Following the massacre of 17 people in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018, a resource officer can be found on every public school campus in Florida, along with other security measures such as more locked doors and photo ID clearance. Now, though, Central Florida schools are reinforcing security measures in reaction to the deadly shooting of 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Desantis
positivelyosceola.com

Erika Booth, Candidate for District 5 – School District of Osceola County

1. Who you are – a little bit about you, your family, your past, and how it has brought you to where you are now. I was born and raised in Kissimmee and graduated from St. Cloud High School in 1995. Currently, I am an educator in Osceola Schools, which is where I’ve spent most of my 20+ year career. My husband of 19 years Ricky, and I, live in St. Cloud and have 3 children – Nellie (17), Natalie (16), and Thomas (11).
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Police conduct death investigation in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Police said they were investigating a death in the Kissimmee area Thursday afternoon. Sky 6 saw a heavy police presence in the area of 1901 Michigan Ave. [TRENDING: ‘It’s time to die:’ Fourth-grader recounts what gunman told students at Texas school | ‘We’re due:’ Florida’s ‘luck’ with hurricanes may be running out | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
KISSIMMEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substance Abuse#Tohopekaliga High School#Stream Channel 9#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

School safety changes sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday formally received nine bills from the Legislature, including a school-safety bill that would direct the State Board of Education to develop rules for school emergency drills. DeSantis received the safety measure (HB 1421) one day after a mass shooting at an...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Man who killed Orlando mother of 3 in 2017 sentenced to life

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The murder trial of 36-year-old Antwaun Streeter culminated Thursday when he was sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 shooting death of Radeya Haughton, his ex-girlfriend and a mother of three from Orlando. The sentencing phase began several weeks after Streeter was found guilty...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
850wftl.com

The Docket: Sheriff Judd vs McNut

This week on the docket, a 2010 rape case is solved after DNA matches a Florida man. An elderly woman shoots an intruder dead. And Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd once again does not disappoint.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
93K+
Followers
104K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy