Casey DeSantis talks with Osceola County students about the dangers of substance abuse

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Florida’s first lady, Casey DeSantis, spoke with students Thursday in Osceola County about issues around substance abuse.

DeSantis spoke for an event called “The Facts. Your Future” at Tohopekaliga High School in Kissimmee.

She was joined by school leaders in the county to highlight the dangers of youth substance abuse, especially for teens.

“When you consider the situation in our country where fentanyl use is spiking and tragically causing far too many young people to needlessly lose their lives, now it is more important than ever for teenagers to understand the facts about substance abuse,” DeSantis said.

Since launching in 2019, “The Facts. Your Future” has been utilized statewide to help youth understand the toxic effects of substance abuse.

“When we travel across the state talking to young people about substance abuse, I am always impressed by their courage to say no to societal pressures that are pushing them toward irresponsible behavior,” DeSantis said.

Data shows that in 2020, 63% more deaths were caused by fentanyl than in the previous year.

More information about “The Facts. Your Future” program can be found here.

