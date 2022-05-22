ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers All-Star SP Freddy Peralta headed to IL with shoulder injury

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0Es4_0fmt7nrc00
May 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch in the third inning against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The fifth-year pro left his Sunday start against the Washington Nationals after just three innings of work and after allowing five runs (all earned) on six hits, while walking one and striking out two. Peralta's three innings matched his shortest outing of the season and Sunday was the first time he failed to record at least four strikeouts, while it was just the second time this year he's allowed five or more runs in a game.

Entering the game against Washington, Peralta was 3-1 with a 3.53 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings across seven games started. The 25-year-old broke out last season to make his first All-Star team, setting career-best numbers in wins (10), ERA (2.81), WHIP (0.97) and strikeouts (195) among other categories.

With Peralta going down, Milwaukee will rely heavily on fellow starters like reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yadier Molina Is Out For A Unique Reason

As the injuries pile up for the St. Louis Cardinals, another problem popped up yesterday. Yadier Molina, who has started hitting again and even made his pitching debut on Sunday, has been placed on the bereavement list. Luckily, he isn’t going to be away for very long and could return...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees Trade Rumors: The perfect outfielder to target at the deadline

The New York Yankees need an offensive upgrade at multiple positions. The outfield contains two massive liabilities — Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks. Both left field and centerfield have struggled on the offensive side. Joey Gallo has been the primary starter in left, with the position hosting a .182 batting average with six homers and 10 RBIs in total. Gallo himself is hitting .176 with five homers and seven RBIs, hosting a 37.8% strikeout rate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Another former Brave has made a shocking return to the majors

A couple of weeks ago, I talked about a former Braves top prospect that fell out of favor with the organization, was traded, played in several different countries, and eventually made it back to the majors five years later. His name was Christian Bethancourt, who is now a member of the Athletics. That’s a name I never thought I would hear again when talking about Major League Baseball, and it’s what makes this game so amazing. There are stories like this in every organization, and I’ve found another involving another former top prospect for the Braves.
MLB
Yardbarker

Trea Turner Adds Fuel to the Juan Soto-to-LA Fire

Anytime there's a whisper of a rumor that a superstar might be able to be had, the Dodgers are always linked to the player. This week, anonymous MLB team executives stated that the Nationals could be "motivated" and "compelled" to trade Soto this summer. The report by ESPN's Buster Olney...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Milwaukee, WI
Yardbarker

Roman Quinn Made Phillies History With An Absolute Strike

Sometimes, for a ball to move super fast, it doesn’t have to be a pitch thrown by one of the hardest throwing pitchers in the league. Who’s to say it can’t come on an outfield assist?. That’s what happened yesterday during a game between the Philadelphia Phillies...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Trade Idea That Would Change The NBA Landscape: Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook For Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams And Two First-Round Picks

Without a doubt, the Los Angeles Lakers had a terrible season considering the expectations they had at the start of the year. The superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis won an NBA title for the Lakers during the 2020 season, and they were bolstered by the presence of 9-time All-Star and former MVP Russell Westbrook.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Chargers Sends Five Time Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Women suing Deshaun Watson disgusted by contract from Browns

It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Corbin Burnes
Yardbarker

Roger Goodell provides notable update on Deshaun Watson situation

“I can’t give you a timeline. I think we’re nearing the end of the investigative period. Then it will be handled by our disciplinary officer,” Goodell said. Watson is facing allegations of improper conduct during massages/while seeking massages from over 20 women. He was investigated by two separate grand juries in Texas but not criminally charged. The NFL is conducting a separate investigation.
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Colin Kaepernick works out for Las Vegas Raiders

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is working out Wednesday with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Kaepernick, 34, hasn't played in the NFL since 2016 when he became the center of political debate by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem as a means to protest racial inequality and police violence. At the end of the 2016 season, Kaepernick became a free agent and hasn't been on an NFL roster since.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant’s Manager Addresses Kyrie Irving’s Future With The Brooklyn Nets: “I Can See How Confusing The Constant Conversation Is. In Reality, They Lost. So They Gotta Look At Their Team… At The End Of The Day, We’re Trying To Win Championships.”

Kyrie Irving's future with the Brooklyn Nets has been a subject of discussion over the last few months. Irving had a strange season with the Nets, where he spent a great deal of time on the sidelines because of the New York vaccine mandate disallowing him from playing home games.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Washington Nationals#Il#Era
Yardbarker

Pleasant Surprise: Texans Star WR Reports to Voluntary OTAs

- Voluntary OTAs aren't required for veterans. That didn't stop Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks from being one of the first on the field at NRG Stadium's practice facility early Tuesday morning. Cooks practiced for the first time this season after missing voluntary minicamp workouts in April. Although it might...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares Latest Jack Flaherty Update

Despite now being without both Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, the starting rotation of the St. Louis Cardinals has performed quite well, with Miles Mikolas, Adam Wainwright, and Dakota Hudson leading the way. Speaking of Flaherty, he has been out with a shoulder issue since the beginning of spring training.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

LaFleur: Packers Tight End Excites New Special Teams Coordinator

The Green Bay Packers have an offense and defense that have already ranked in the top ten of some preseason rankings. However, most educated fans and analysts knew this would happen. After all, the Packers spent significant resources on defense this offseason and return four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. It stands to reason that they would be highly ranked. The biggest question mark, though, is special teams, which has been the bane of the Packers’ existence for over two decades. When the Packers hired Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coordinator, many began to have high hopes that special teams will turn around. Bisaccia has a long-standing reputation around the league as a special teams guru, and perhaps should have been the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. In any case, he is in Green Bay now, and is very excited about backup tight end Tyler Davis.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Yankees place OF Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day injured list with calf strain

The New York Yankees placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list due to a right calf strain, the team announced Wednesday. Stanton, 32, has split time this season as right fielder and designated hitter for the Yankees. On Tuesday night, he exited in the seventh inning of New York's 7-6 win against the Baltimore Orioles with calf tightness and underwent an MRI on Wednesday morning.
MLB
Yardbarker

REPORT: Former NBA MVP Lists the Milwaukee Bucks as Preferred Destination

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have a sincere desire to trade/move on from Russell Westbrook. However, completing a trade involving him won’t be easy for several reasons. One of the biggest reasons? Other teams have reportedly been asking for a steep price to take on Westbrook and his contract. Via Lakers Daily:
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

33K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy