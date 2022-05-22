Brewers All-Star SP Freddy Peralta headed to IL with shoulder injury

May 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch in the third inning against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The fifth-year pro left his Sunday start against the Washington Nationals after just three innings of work and after allowing five runs (all earned) on six hits, while walking one and striking out two. Peralta's three innings matched his shortest outing of the season and Sunday was the first time he failed to record at least four strikeouts, while it was just the second time this year he's allowed five or more runs in a game.

Entering the game against Washington, Peralta was 3-1 with a 3.53 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings across seven games started. The 25-year-old broke out last season to make his first All-Star team, setting career-best numbers in wins (10), ERA (2.81), WHIP (0.97) and strikeouts (195) among other categories.

With Peralta going down, Milwaukee will rely heavily on fellow starters like reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff.