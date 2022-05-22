JoBurg tops Onaway, repeats as Ski Valley softball champion

ONAWAY – The rise of the Johannesburg-Lewiston softball program has been remarkable over the last few seasons.

One year after winning a first Ski Valley championship in almost 40 years, the Cardinals have done it again.

On Thursday, May 19, the Cardinals secured a repeat of the Ski Valley crown after sweeping Onaway with 9-0 and 10-9 road victories.

“First, I’d like to say I’m super proud of these girls. They’ve been on a mission,” said Joburg softball coach Kim Marlatt. “Our four seniors – two of them have been here all four years, and the other two a couple years – and they had a mission that they wanted to win a conference title and go on and win a district, and last year it was really heart wrenching when we didn’t win our district, so we’re on a mission again. They wanted to win conference back to back, and then the next goal is to win districts this year. They have really put in the work, they put in the time, they’re a very dedicated group of girls. They’ve done everything we’ve asked of them and more, so I think that success is showing.

“I think it took us a few games to get into a rhythm, but I think we’re finally there.”

Fueling the Cardinals (19-5, 12-0 Ski Valley) was pitcher Jayden Marlatt, who tossed a six-inning complete game with nine strikeouts, two walks and just one hit allowed.

At the plate, Marlatt also led with two hits and four runs scored, while Autumn Vermilya connected for two hits and scored a run. Smacking a home run was Kennedy Johnson, who finished with two RBI and a run scored. Cassie Tallman and Raegan Sides each recorded a hit.

Tallman homered, drove in three runs and scored a run to lead the Cardinals in game two. Tallying two hits and two runs scored was Gloria House. Sides doubled and scored two runs, Emily Crandell had a hit and knocked in two runs, and Jocelyn Tobias registered a hit and an RBI.

Vermilya, who earned the win on the mound, struck out four, allowed nine hits and walked three in six innings pitched.

Repeating as conference champs was another memorable moment in what’s been another exciting campaign for JoBurg.

“My husband and I, we've coached a lot together, and we’ve done a lot of just trying to get girls to buy into our beliefs – that hard work pays off,” Marlatt said. “We’ve had a lot of girls join some travel teams so they’re playing throughout the summer, getting more experience. Our younger girls I think are seeing that, and I think we’re getting more girls involved in softball. It’s a really exciting time, and I think we’re going to continue to grow and be competitive.

“The girls have bought into what we’re looking for, our goals, and they have worked their tails off.”

Cardinal baseball splits with Onaway

ONAWAY – The Johannesburg-Lewiston baseball team battled back to earn a split during a Ski Valley doubleheader at Onaway on Thursday, May 19.

After suffering an 11-5 loss in the opener, JoBurg (14-11) bounced back with a 3-0 victory in the nightcap.

Preston Marlatt was JoBurg’s winning pitcher in game two, striking out six, allowing four hits and walking one in six innings pitched.

Marlatt helped his cause at the plate, ripping a double and scoring two runs. Rily McVannel had a hit and knocked in a run, Colin Basinski added a hit and drove in a run, and Ed Burke chipped in with a hit.

In the opener, Basinski had two hits, including a double, and knocked in a run, while McVannel tallied two hits, knocked in a run and scored a run. Thomas Fox had two hits. Rylan Rosso had a hit and two RBI. Burke added a hit and an RBI.

Eli Lindbert took the loss on the mound for JoBurg, striking out four, walking five and allowing four hits in 4 2/3 innings.

