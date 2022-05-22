ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malta, NY

GlobalFoundries to buy 800 acres for expansion if subsidies arrive, demand continues

By Erik Vilaghy
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AcEvq_0fmt76Bk00
PHOTOGRAPHER: PHOTO COURTESY OF GLOBALFOUNDRIES Employees of GlobalFoundries Fab 8 form a giant 10 to mark the Malta computer chip factory's 10th anniversary in 2019.

MALTA GlobalFoundries has committed to buying roughly 800 acres for future expansion near its Malta computer chip factory.

The expansion and the land purchase itself are conditioned on GlobalFoundries receiving state and federal government assistance and securing customer support.

With a worldwide shortage of computer chips hampering manufacturers, there would seem to be little question about customer support. Government support has been slow to materialize, though, as the House and Senate debate a plan to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry with billions in direct subsidies.

The land purchase would entail the remaining portion of the Luther Forest Technology Campus. It’s the latest step in the expansion announced in July 2021, when GlobalFoundries said it would build another factory — Fab 8.2 — near its Fab 8 semiconductor plant.

Fab 8 represents a more than $15 billion investment since groundbreaking in 2009 and is now the workplace for roughly 3,000 people. A $1 billion expansion of Fab 8 was announced at the same time as plans for Fab 8.2 were revealed.

Fab 8 was built with $1.37 billion in state subsidies and millions more in tax breaks and infrastructure upgrades.

GlobalFoundries is looking for another commitment of taxpayer money for this next stage. This is necessary, company executives have said, because other countries subsidize their own semiconductor industries, recognizing their strategic value to a nation’s economy and security.

GlobalFoundries said this week that preliminary site work and permitting are underway for the expansion, but the schedule for work actually being performed will depend on the right economic model — customer demand, public subsidies, company strategy — lining up.

It is optimistic that the federal CHIPS Act will be approved soon, providing financial support for the project.

Categories: Business, Clifton Park and Halfmoon, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rNo8_0fmt76Bk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vhHp_0fmt76Bk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0twr_0fmt76Bk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGNgA_0fmt76Bk00

Comments / 0

Related
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Stewart’s Shops Expanding

Saratoga County — Stewart’s Shops is expanding their presence in Saratoga County. The company has purchased the Sunoco station which also housed a four-bay car wash at 2465 Route 9 in Mechanicville, near the roundabouts off of exit 12 on I-87. The price was $1.2 million. The car...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

CDTA, Greater Glens Falls Transit in merger talks

People who live and work in Warren, Washington and Northern Saratoga counties could soon have better public transportation. NewsChannel 13's Mark Mulholland has learned that CDTA is in merger talks with Greater Glens Falls Transit, which provides bus and trolley service in Warren and Washington counties and the town of Moreau in northern Saratoga County.
GLENS FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malta, NY
Business
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Clifton Park, NY
City
Malta, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Globalfoundries#Semiconductor Industry#Infrastructure#House#Senate#Fab 8
mylittlefalls.com

Price Chopper/Market 32 issues voluntary manufacturer recall on Country Fresh Snack Tray

(Schenectady, N.Y.) – Price Chopper/Market 32 is issuing a voluntary manufacturer recall on Country Fresh 4.1-ounce Market 32 Apples, Cheese, and Pretzels with Peanut Butter Tray, with UPC 41735 04810 and expiration dates of 5/14/21 – 6/4/22. The manufacturer is recalling this product due to possible salmonella contamination in the peanut butter ingredient, which is manufactured by Jif.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Troy Record

Albany County confirms five new COVID-19 deaths

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County confirmed five new deaths linked to COVID-19. Among the deaths are a woman in her 40s, three men in their 80s, and a woman in her 80s. The death toll for Albany County stands at 562 since the outbreak began. Albany County Executive Daniel...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Hot 99.1

Abandoned for 8 Years What Will Hoffman’s Playland Property Become?

If you grew up in the Capital Region, chances are you visited Hoffman's Playland in Loudonville as a kid. When it closed back in 2014, it left a void for a lot of kids and adults in the area. Even though it relocated to Huck Finn's in Albany, the land where it once stood was abandoned. Now it looks like something may finally occupy that space.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

New details to be released in project at Huck Finn's site

NewsChannel 13 expects to learn more Wednesday about a major development project at 25 Erie Boulevard in Albany - which is home to The Warehouse at Huck Finn. Redburn Development Partners is developing the space to include 260 apartments with indoor and outdoor amenities. There will also be 48,000 square...
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

State Senate candidates dig in with newly drawn district maps

ALBANY, N.Y. — Along with Congressional maps, released last Friday by Special Master Jonathan Cervas were redrawn lines for the New York State Senate. The Captial Region is divided into three main districts, the 43rd, 44th, and 46th. The three districts lean in favor of Democrats but in two...
ALBANY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

New regents canceled in light of tragedy

ALBANY | A new New York State Regents Examination, United States History and Government (Framework), that was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 1 has been canceled. The exam was developed by New York State-certified social studies teachers over two years ago and field-tested to confirm the exam’s content is educationally sound was canceled due to content on the exam that has the potential to compound student trauma caused by the recent mass shooting in Buffalo according to the New York State Education Department.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady gun shop owner: Raising age to 21 won't help

Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to raise the age to legally purchase certain types of weapons - like automatic rifles - to 21. However, not everyone agrees with the governor. "Changing the age is essentially kicking the can down the road. We're not actually changing anything," said Craig Serafini, the owner of Upstate Guns and Ammo in Schenectady.
SCHENECTADY, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
2K+
Followers
137
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy