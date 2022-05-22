ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

What we learned as Padres crush Giants in sweep at Oracle

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants hoped to avoid their first three-game sweep of the season on Sunday at Oracle Park. Instead, they ended up with Luis González on the mound in the eighth inning. That was actually the most entertaining and productive thing they did all weekend. The...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Yadier Molina Is Out For A Unique Reason

As the injuries pile up for the St. Louis Cardinals, another problem popped up yesterday. Yadier Molina, who has started hitting again and even made his pitching debut on Sunday, has been placed on the bereavement list. Luckily, he isn’t going to be away for very long and could return...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees Trade Rumors: The perfect outfielder to target at the deadline

The New York Yankees need an offensive upgrade at multiple positions. The outfield contains two massive liabilities — Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks. Both left field and centerfield have struggled on the offensive side. Joey Gallo has been the primary starter in left, with the position hosting a .182 batting average with six homers and 10 RBIs in total. Gallo himself is hitting .176 with five homers and seven RBIs, hosting a 37.8% strikeout rate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Marlins, Giants Have Agreed To Infielder Trade

The Miami Marlins acquired third baseman Luke Williams from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for prospect Hayden Cantrelle. Williams went 3-for-12 with no walks in eight games with the Giants earlier this season before getting demoted. The 25-year-old fared much better in Triple-A, batting .378/.415/.486 with four stolen bases in 41 plate appearances.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
ESPN

Joc Pederson hits 3 home runs, drives in 8 as San Francisco Giants take wild one over New York Mets

SAN FRANCISCO -- Joc Pederson turned a pair of pregame chats with home run king Barry Bonds into the best night of his career. Pederson homered three times and drove in a career-high eight runs, including a tying single with two outs in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants outslugged the New York Mets 13-12 on Tuesday in one of the wildest games imaginable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Mets, Guardians Have Agreed To Outfielder Trade

The New York Mets acquired outfielder Daniel Johnson from the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. According to Newsday's Tim Healey, the Mets will send the 26-year-old to their Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse after acquiring him for cash considerations. Johnson is a career .202/.245/.337 hitter through 94 career MLB plate appearances, most...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Joey Bart
Person
Mackenzie Gore
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Wil Myers
Person
John Brebbia
Yardbarker

Trea Turner Adds Fuel to the Juan Soto-to-LA Fire

Anytime there's a whisper of a rumor that a superstar might be able to be had, the Dodgers are always linked to the player. This week, anonymous MLB team executives stated that the Nationals could be "motivated" and "compelled" to trade Soto this summer. The report by ESPN's Buster Olney...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Gray 'slighted' by Dodgers trade but must wait to get revenge

WASHINGTON — Tuesday’s start wasn’t just another outing for Josiah Gray. The Nationals’ right-hander was facing the Los Angeles Dodgers, the same club that traded him to Washington at the deadline last summer. Gray had been one of the key prospects in a blockbuster trade before, but Tuesday was the first time he had the chance to go up against a team that decided to move on without him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Oracle Park#The San Diego Padres#Los Angeles Dodgers#The Gabe Kapler Era
Yardbarker

Giants OF Joc Pederson talked to Barry Bonds before three-HR game

Coincidentally, Pederson had a lengthy discussion with the home run king prior to Tuesday's game. "It sounds cliche, but Barry Bonds was here and he talked to me and Lamonte Wade Jr. for quite a while," Pederson said in a post-game interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. "We were just talking... It just kind of freed my mind up. The way he talks about hitting helped me out a little bit. I'm still kind of speechless [about] the whole process."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios at DH again Tuesday for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is in the starting lineup again for Tuesday's game against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Rios has moved down from the cleanup spot to the seven-hole in his third straight start at designated hitter for the Dodgers. numberFire’s models project Rios...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Giants make minor trade for utility player that's not Mariner

SAN FRANCISCO -- Luke Williams didn't work out as hoped for the Giants, but it might not be long before they see him again. Williams was traded to Miami on Thursday morning in exchange for utility man Hayden Cantrelle. He'll get another shot in the NL East, and he might be on the roster next week when the Giants visit the Marlins.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Oracle
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
thecomeback.com

Phillies’ defense sinks to new depths on hilarious play vs Braves

Entering the 2022 season, it was obvious that the Philadelphia Phillies were playing with fire by fielding an absolutely brutal defense on paper. The Phillies finished last in Major League Baseball in defensive runs saved (DRS) last season at -54. And Philadelphia entered play on Wednesday night at -25 DRS, which again is last in MLB.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Boston

Josh Winckowski set to make Red Sox debut this weekend

BOSTON -- Red Sox pitching prospect Josh Winckowski is expected to make his big league debut this weekend. Manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Winckowski will likely start the second game of Boston's double header with the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.Winckowski, a 23-year-old righty, was acquired from the Mets in a three-team trade last February that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals. (Franchy Cordero also came to Boston in the trade.) He is currently the 13th-ranked prospect in the Boston farm system.Added to the Red Sox 40-man roster last November, Winckowski has spent the 2022 season with Triple-A Worcester. He owns a 3.13 ERA and 34 strikeouts to just six walks over 31.2 innings over seven starts. Winckowski split his 2021 season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. He made 23 appearances for the two teams, 23 of which were starts, and compiled a 9-4 record with a 3.94 ERA while striking out 101 batters over 112 innings pitched.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Fight breaks out at Giants OTA session

We interrupt “best shape of their life” season for a preview of “training camp fight” season. Via Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com, a couple of Giants players got into a fight on Thursday at an Organized Team Activity session. Offensive lineman Korey Cunningham and linebacker Quincy Roche were “in the middle of it,” and “punches were thrown.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy