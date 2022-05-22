What we learned as Padres crush Giants in sweep at Oracle

BOSTON -- Red Sox pitching prospect Josh Winckowski is expected to make his big league debut this weekend. Manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Winckowski will likely start the second game of Boston's double header with the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.Winckowski, a 23-year-old righty, was acquired from the Mets in a three-team trade last February that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals. (Franchy Cordero also came to Boston in the trade.) He is currently the 13th-ranked prospect in the Boston farm system.Added to the Red Sox 40-man roster last November, Winckowski has spent the 2022 season with Triple-A Worcester. He owns a 3.13 ERA and 34 strikeouts to just six walks over 31.2 innings over seven starts. Winckowski split his 2021 season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. He made 23 appearances for the two teams, 23 of which were starts, and compiled a 9-4 record with a 3.94 ERA while striking out 101 batters over 112 innings pitched.

