Man shot in Lents neighborhood, dies at hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Sunday afternoon shooting in the Lents neighborhood left one person dead and a homicide investigation underway.

The shooting in the 5800 block of SE 99th was reported around 2:40 p.m. When officers got there they learned the victim — a man who has not been publicly identified — was taken first by another person to a fire station. An ambulance then took the victim to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

A homicide investigation began at SE 99th and Reedway in Portland, May 22, 2022 (KOIN)

KOIN 6 News was initially told a person of interest was in custody, but police later told KOIN 6 News no one was in custody.

No further information is available at this time. KOIN 6 News will update this story as events develop.

