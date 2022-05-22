ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Concord Police arrest robbery suspect after traffic stop

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dUYQP_0fmt2fuR00

CONCORD, Calif. ( KRON ) — The Concord Police Department got a bit of a surprise during a routine traffic stop, and they’re talking about it on social media.

Watch KRON4 News online

In the Facebook status , CPD states that during a routine patrol a Special Enforcement Team (SET) Officer noticed a vehicle that had expired registration tags. A traffic enforcement stop was conducted.

Once interacting with the driver, the officer noticed that he was a wanted suspect for a previous robbery incident that left a discarded gun at the scene. Throughout the search of the vehicle police discovered two loaded firearms, ammunition and an extra magazine.

Shooting reported at Sun Valley Mall

There were three occupants in the vehicle and all were arrested. The investigation has been handed over to Major Crime Unit Detectives for follow up.

Crediting “good old fashioned police work” by the department, the status noted how the SET made the difference in this case. The SET program is a specialty assignment group made up of officers whose goal is to proactively seek out violent offenders within the Concord community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 4

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed by gunfire in Oakland, police look for shooter

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man has died in Oakland after he was shot by an unknown suspect, Oakland police said. The man was killed Wednesday about 9:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of Birch Street, according to spokeswoman Candace Keas. Police were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter and when...
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

BART Police Identify and Arrest Passengers with Outstanding Warrants

OAKLAND — Passengers not paying to ride BART trains are getting free rides to jail for more than fare evasion. Identification checks of miscreants and fare evaders turn up many outstanding arrest warrants. Most suspects are initially detained for fare evasion or causing a disturbance, resulting in BART police...
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect in Custody for Crash Injuring California Highway Patrol Officer

BERKELEY — A suspect in custody is believed responsible for injuring a California Highway Patrol officer in a hit and run accident. The accident occurred on Interstate 80 near University Avenue on May 24. Two CHP officers were assisting a disabled motorist at 12:46 a.m., when a Dodge Ram...
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Concord, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Concord, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Police: Man arrested for stalking had weapons, ammunition

SAN JOSE (BCN) – A former employee of a construction company in San Jose has been arrested on suspicion of stalking multiple co-workers after being terminated from the company earlier this year, police said Tuesday. Bryan Velasquez, 43, after being terminated in January began what San Jose police said was an “escalating behavior of cyber […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Off-Duty Officer Involved in Police Shooting in Oakland: PD

The Oakland Police Department said Wednesday it is investigating a police shooting involving an off-duty officer. No one died in the shooting, which happened in the 800 block of 35th Avenue just before 9:30 a.m., police said. According to the Oakland Police Department, officers arrived at the scene and searched...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Off-duty Oakland officer shoots suspect, leading to school lockdown

OAKLAND, Calif. - An off-duty Oakland police officer shot and wounded an armed suspect in West Oakland on Wednesday, which led to the lockdown of a nearby elementary school on the last day of class. The shooting happened about 9:30 a.m. near 35th and Market streets, a day after the...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Firearms#Cpd#Set#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS San Francisco

Man critically hurt after being shot by state parole officer in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- A man shot by a state parole officer Wednesday in Santa Rosa is in critical condition following emergency surgery, according to an 8 p.m. Facebook post from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Detectives are investigating the officer-involved shooting, which took place about 1:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Lahinch Lane in Santa Rosa involving parole agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The area is in the north end of the city west of Nagasawa Park. The social media post included little information about the incident itself, aside from the following: "The Santa Rosa Police Department initially responded to assist as the event unfolded. According to the Sonoma County Law Enforcement Chief's Association protocols, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office will be investigating this incident. Our investigation is just beginning, so we have no additional information to share at this time." This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available. 
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco suspect charged in 3 violent assaults earlier in May

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco recently charged a suspect with three separate violent assaults on women that happened in the space of ten hours earlier this month, authorities said.A press release issued by the SFPD identified the suspect as 28-year-old Oakland resident Deandre Johnson. He has been booked on multiple charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, elder abuse, assault with intent to commit rape, battery, resisting arrest and other crimes. Police said the first incident happened Saturday afternoon, May 7. Officers from the SFPD's Ingleside station responded to an assault that occurred at approximately 3:13 p.m. at Desmond Street and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police Still Trying To Identify 2 Suspects In Deadly February Shooting Outside South Side Market

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Detectives are still looking for leads in identifying the suspects involved in a deadly shooting outside a Stockton store earlier in the year. Stockton police say, back on Feb. 21, 34-year-old David Carlos was sitting in a car parked outside the South Side Market when he was shot several times. He was rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries days later. Exactly why Carlos was targeted is unclear. While detectives say they have followed several solid leads, help is still needed to identify the two suspects caught on surveillance footage leading up to the shooting. One suspect had a distinctive hoodie with the logo “BBB” on the front. Few distinguishing details are available on the second suspect seen walking behind the first. On Wednesday, investigators released surveillance footage of the suspects in the hopes of jogging people’s memories. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (209) 937-8377.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
thesfnews.com

Deandre Johnson Arrested For Assaulting Three Women

SAN FRANCISO—Deandre Johnson, 28, from Oakland, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a total of three San Francisco women during a 10-hour period, according to an announcement made by the San Francisco Police Department on Wednesday, May 25. The crimes transpired on May 7 and May 8 and victims ranged...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Contra Costa Herald

East County police departments, CHP to conduct joint traffic enforcement May 27 to 29

Will focus on reckless driving and sideshows, plus conduct emissions inspections for illegal equipment. The Antioch Police Department in partnership with the Brentwood Police Department, Pittsburg Police Department, Oakley Police Department, and California Highway Patrol will conduct a joint traffic enforcement detail May 27 to 29, 2022. The joint operation will focus on reckless driving and sideshow activity in the East County and conduct vehicle emissions inspections. Any vehicles found with illegal emissions equipment will be referred to a California Smog Referee. This is in response to information provided by citizens regarding a planned sideshow event to take place in the East County area.
KRON4 News

Fremont teen arrested: Threatened gun violence, made racial remarks

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Fremont 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday for threatening a school employee over social media. The Fremont Police Department said the teenager threatened gun violence and used racial epithets. Police were contacted by American High School just before 9:45 a.m. about the incident. After an investigation, the student was arrested and booked […]
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for attempted homicide in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The San Rafael Police Department announced it has made an arrest in an attempted homicide that took place early Wednesday morning. According to police, a woman called 911 at around 5:40 a.m. reporting she had been stabbed in the area of the 600 block of Woodbine Drive in San Rafael. […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Woman found fatally shot in SF home

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found fatally shot inside a home in the city’s Hunters Point neighborhood early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:18 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the first block of Osceola Lane and found the 30-year-old victim, who was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayca.com

Police say one man attacked three women in less than 10 hours

One man has been arrested and charged in connection with three violent attacks on women across San Francisco in less than 10 hours. We reported two weeks ago on the first of the three attacks, where a 28-year-old woman was accosted and strangled by a man at Sunnydale Avenue and Desmond Street around 3:13 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: May 20-22

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: May 16-19,...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

$10K in cash, narcotics recovered by Santa Rosa police

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Sonoma County man was arrested Wednesday for selling “large amounts” methamphetamines and cocaine, Santa Rosa police announced in a Nixle alert. The arrest comes after a narcotics investigation from April that led police to 46-year-old Dionicio Carranza Villalobos. Detectives exercised a search warrant at Villalobos’ residence on Lazzini Avenue, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy