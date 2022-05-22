ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randall County, TX

Randall County woman speaks after losing house to suspected arson

By Jack Kessler
 4 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Marsha Fowler is one of the homeowners who lost her home in a fire to suspected arson in the Rockwell area. She said it’s really hard to accept.

“It’s kind of hard to come to terms with, you don’t realize until you lost it all,” said Fowler.

She said the neighborhood was scared not knowing what was going to happen next.

“It’s scary not knowing, who and why and the suspected one now, I have to say suspected because we don’t know for sure, it kind of breaks my heart,” said Fowler.

Randall County Sheriff Christopher Forbis told MyHighPlains.com that the suspect is facing eight counts of Arson.

Sheriff Forbis said this incident is an outlier in the county.

“We will usually have two or three in a year, not nine in a week. Most arsons are a one-time fire and they are set for a monetary reason or some other reason, but this was an actual serial arsonist and those are not common,” said Sheriff Forbis.

Sheriff Forbis added the suspected arsons took place over a five-day span.

“Most of them happened after dark, some happened during the day as well and during the week when people were at work and so that was probably the reason that he wasn’t seen, but the information we have gotten from the community was very helpful in the investigation,” said Sheriff Forbis.

Sheriff Forbis added the suspect lived in the area of the fires.

“The suspect lives on that block, and so he was able to move freely back and forth. Wouldn’t have been unusual to see him in the area,” said Sheriff Forbis.

For now, Fowler and the rest of the residents on Greg Street are watching out for one another and lending a helping hand.

“It’s nice to know you grew up around here in a nice neighborhood or community with everyone working together,” said Fowler.

Fowler said she would like to say thank you to the Randall County Fire Department and Canyon Fire Department for helping in the efforts to save homes and properties in the area.

Sheriff Forbis said the investigation is ongoing and added they are keeping a close watch on the area.

