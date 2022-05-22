Body of teen who disappeared while swimming in New Jersey reservoir found
The body of a teenager who disappeared while swimming in a New Jersey reservoir has been discovered. Woodland Park Police say the body of the 15-year-old boy from Paterson was recovered Sunday morning in Great Notch Reservoir. A search was launched after the teen disappeared on Saturday afternoon while swimming with friends. The teen's identity has not yet been released. ALSO READ | Why a New Jersey teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 52 years
