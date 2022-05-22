ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park, NJ

Body of teen who disappeared while swimming in New Jersey reservoir found

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36d3uP_0fmt1H1k00

The body of a teenager who disappeared while swimming in a New Jersey reservoir has been discovered.

Woodland Park Police say the body of the 15-year-old boy from Paterson was recovered Sunday morning in Great Notch Reservoir.

A search was launched after the teen disappeared on Saturday afternoon while swimming with friends.

The teen's identity has not yet been released.

ALSO READ | Why a New Jersey teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 52 years

It only takes five minutes to hear how loved and respected Mr. Gill is at Glenfield Middle School.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 7

Elizabeth Green
4d ago

Its soo sad this happens every year with someone drowning.People be careful and talk to your kids about the dangers.

Reply
7
Related
NBC New York

Baby Girl Dies, Mom Hurt After Jeep Driver Hits Both in NYC Crosswalk: Cops

A 1-year-old girl died and her mother was hurt after both were hit by a Jeep as they crossed a Staten Island intersection early Thursday, authorities say. The Jeep Cherokee driver was turning at the intersection of Abbott Street and Scarboro Avenue in Shore Acres as the mother and baby were walking hand-in-hand in the crosswalk around 7 a.m. and hit them, police said. The driver, a 40-year-old woman, stayed at the scene.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Bridgeport Girl Found Safe In New York City, Police Say

A 14-year-old girl Fairfield County girl who has been missing for almost two months has been found safe. Jayleen Burgos, of Bridgeport, who had been missing since Wednesday, March 30, has been located in New York City, safe, and reunited with her family, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Paterson, NJ
City
Woodland Park, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Crime & Safety
Paterson, NJ
Accidents
Daily Voice

Paramus Dad Dubbed 'Superman' After Jersey Shore Lagoon Rescue (VIDEO)

A 63-year-old dad from Paramus is being called "Superman" by his neighbors after he rescued a man from the lagoon outside their Jersey Shore summer home. Frank Rossini jumped into the muddy waters off Chadwick Beach in Lavallette, overlooking Barnegat Bay, to save the 80-something-year-old victim last Sunday, May 22, his daughter Christie Mendes tells Daily Voice.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Patient dies after falling 3 stories from N.J. hospital window

A 72-year-old man died Tuesday after he fell from the third-floor window of a hospital in Essex County, authorities said. The man, who had been in the hospital for about six months, was found unresponsive about 6:14 a.m. on the ground outside Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Reservoir#Accident#Glenfield Middle School
hudsontv.com

BREAKING: Report of Gunfire in Bayonne

Hudson TV is awaiting confirmation from the Bayonne Police Department of gunfire sometime after 5 o’clock this afternoon in the area of Broadway and 16th Street. According to a social media post on Facebook, witnesses report a suspect, or suspects, opened fire. One post stated, “A Hispanic male wearing a blue Doo rag and black shorts , black shirt and black sneakers one witness said he ran east on 17th , also a possible black SUV was involved and fled South on Broadway .”
BAYONNE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: Car flips on Rt. 9 in Toms River

A two-vehicle accident on Rt. 9 in Toms River left one vehicle overturned. The accident happened approximately 9:00 AM at the intersection of Route 9 and Hickory Court. No serious injuries are being reported.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Man struck, killed while pushing shopping cart on NJ Turnpike ID’d

A man who was killed last year on the New Jersey Turnpike in Essex County as he pushed a shopping cart was identified Wednesday as a Brooklyn, New York resident. Wade Mitchell Jr., 33, was struck by three vehicles about 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2021, in the southbound lanes near milepost 105.8 in Newark, according to New Jersey State Police.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Shooter Killed By Jersey City Police (DEVELOPING)

Police in Jersey City shot and killed a man just before midnight Tuesday, May 24, sources tell Daily Voice. The man purportedly opened fire on a female victim before police shot him near the BP Gas Station on Communipaw and and West Side avenues. Two officers were hospitalized with minor...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
12K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy