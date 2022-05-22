ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp Does Famous Jack Sparrow Voice For Fans Outside Of Trial In Viral Video

By Jazmin Tolliver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXZL8_0fmt0yVQ00

While being chauffeured from the court where Johnny Depp is battling against ex-wife Amber Heard in a $50 million defamation case, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star interacted with a horde of fans using his iconic Captain Jack Sparrow voice.

Fans greeted Depp and showed their support with cheers and kind words as the leading man addressed his fans through the backseat SUV window.

When a fan yelled, “We adore your hair!” Depp waved and flaunted his ponytail for the mob of admirers.

In the viral clip , one supporter can be heard exclaiming, “You’ll always be our Captain Jack Sparrow!” to which Depp responded in the iconic voice of the drunk and rebellious character.

“He’s still around somewhere. I see him now and again. He shows up now and again,” Depp said in the recognizable voice in the video shared on Twitter.

In 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post , in which she alleged that she was a victim of domestic abuse while married to ex-husband Depp.

Depp alleges that the piece resulted in the actor being nixed from the “ Pirates of the Caribbean ” reboot, although Heard notably never mentioned him by name.

The op-ed ultimately led Depp to file a defamation lawsuit against Heard over damages to his career following the story being published.

The pending lawsuit is currently the subject of a publicized court battle between the formerly married pair.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 33

Tessa
4d ago

AH was jealous of his kids getting more from him the AH, as a wife she felt entitled - After all HD had "15 house" - Why tape & video if you didn't want to use it against him for money.

Reply
13
Debbie Stewart
3d ago

The sad thing is she says one thing in the recordings but practically contradicts what she says on the stand , only has a few photos of herself but more of Johnny , and police are only showed up 1 time. None of her friends or family called the police any time she made these accusations or even made her leave.All anyone seemed to be interested in was the free living and free trips that Johnny provided for them. Seems once the gravy train ended everyone circled around him to attack him.This woman makes a mockery of those who are actually domestic violence survivors. Most survivors can’t forget the things they went through and it sticks with you. Plus all the drugs she admittedly consumed and all the alcohol she drank during her time with him how is she recalling such details she described? Something doesn’t add up here.I am not saying Johnny is an angel here. He has admitted his addictions and all that. He would not put himself through this trial if there was no truth to him bei

Reply
10
Camille Bendinelli
3d ago

ambers testimony was all over the place she was lying and it was sooooo obvious being a actor I thought she'd be better at manipulating the jury

Reply(2)
9
