Effective: 2022-05-26 23:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Essex; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Gloucester; James City; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; New Kent; Northumberland; Richmond; Western Essex; Western King William; Western King and Queen; York AREAS OF DENSE FOG ACROSS THE VIRGINIA TIDEWATERS Areas of fog have developed across across eastern Virginia tonight. Visibility will be less than a half of mile. There may be localized areas near the Chesapeake Bay and rivers where visibility is less than a quarter of a mile. Fog is expected to dissipate near sunrise Friday morning. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.

ESSEX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO