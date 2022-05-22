ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-22 19:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cocke by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 22:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-27 22:14:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 300 PM EDT. Target Area: Cocke Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Tennessee Pigeon River At Newport TN affecting Cocke County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pigeon River at Newport TN. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs downstream from gage on Highway 25/70 and in the community of Edwina. Jimtown Road may be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 PM EDT Thursday was 8.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.5 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.3 feet on 10/24/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COCKE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Jackson FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following counties, Jackson and Transylvania. * WHEN...Until 400 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Minor flooding along the French Broad River from Rosman to Brevard to Etowah to Blantyre will continue for at least the next several hours, impacting common, flood-prone roadways, boat access areas, farmland, and other areas adjacent to streams. Additional, nuisance flooding will continue to develop along the Davidson River and the Little River as well through the overnight hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1004 PM EDT, Earlier heavy rainfall has temporarily ended across Transylvania and extreme southeastern Jackson counties and the original flash flood threat has ended. However, streams across the area remain high and several remain out of their banks, continuing to flood low-lying areas. Area streams that originally crested and fell below bankfull are rising again on additional runoff. The French Broad River at Rosman has returned to Minor Flood Stage, and may rise higher than earlier crests if additional rainfall develops. The Davidson River and Little River continue to rise between Action Stage and Minor Flood Stage. The Little River will likely exceed Minor Flood Stage later tonight. Therefore, the Flash Flood Warning was cancelled and replaced with a Flood Warning. Be aware that additional heavy rainfall is expected overnight tonight. This rainfall may be significant and produce new rounds of flash flooding. Due to elevated stream flows, there is the potential for more significant flash flooding tonight. New Flash Flood Warnings may be issued. Therefore, residents and campers in the area from Lake Toxaway to Balsam Grove to Rosman, Pisgah Forest, Brevard, and Etowah need to be prepared to seek higher ground immediately. Flash flooding may develop quickly and give you little time to evacuate. Do not wait for a Flash Flood Warning to take action once heavy rain begins. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area overnight tonight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brevard, Rosman, Gorges State Park, Dupont State Forest, Balsam Grove, Connestee, Wolf Mountain, Sapphire, Penrose, Cedar Mountain, Little River In Transylvania County and North Transylvania.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Transylvania FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Transylvania County, North Carolina * WHEN...Until 400 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding along the French Broad River from Rosman to Brevard to Etowah to Blantyre will continue for at least the next several hours, impacting common, flood-prone roadways, boat access areas, farmland, and other areas adjacent to streams. Additional, nuisance flooding will continue to develop along the Davidson River and the Little River as well through the overnight hours. * The French Broad River at Rosman is now on its third rise of the night and has exceeded the Minor Flood Stage of 9.0 feet once again. The river is expected to continue to rise to near 10.5 feet over the next 1-2 hours before attempting another crest and beginning another recession. If additional heavy rainfall develops, Rosman may approach 11-12 feet and if so, a new Flash Flood Warning will be issued to highlight this threat for a new round of more significant flooding. Please stay weather aware through the overnight hours until the heavy rain threat ends later Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 119 AM EDT, A new area of heavy rain developed over the past few hours over western Transylvania County, producing 1-2 inches of accumulation from Rosman west towards Lake Toxaway. This has exacerbated ongoing high stream flows and may have caused a few areas of new flooding. While this latest heavy rain has ended, streams across the area remain high and several remain out of their banks, continuing to flood low-lying areas. The French Broad River at Rosman has returned to Minor Flood Stage, and may rise up to one foot higher than earlier crests. The Davidson River and Little River continue to rise between Action Stage and Minor Flood Stage. Therefore, the Flood Warning will be allowed to continue for several more hours. Be aware that additional heavy rainfall remains possible into the early morning hours. This rainfall may be significant and produce new rounds of flash flooding. Due to elevated stream flows, there is the potential for more significant flash flooding tonight. New Flash Flood Warnings may be issued. Therefore, residents and campers in the area from Lake Toxaway to Balsam Grove to Rosman, Pisgah Forest, Brevard, and Etowah need to be prepared to seek higher ground immediately. Flash flooding may develop quickly and give you little time to evacuate. Do not wait for a Flash Flood Warning to take action once heavy rain begins. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brevard, Rosman, Gorges State Park, Dupont State Forest, Balsam Grove, Connestee, Wolf Mountain, Sapphire, Penrose, Cedar Mountain, Little River In Transylvania County and North Transylvania.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC

