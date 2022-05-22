ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminn County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for East Polk, McMinn, Northwest Monroe, Southeast Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-22 18:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cocke by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 22:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-27 22:14:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 300 PM EDT. Target Area: Cocke Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Tennessee Pigeon River At Newport TN affecting Cocke County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pigeon River at Newport TN. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs downstream from gage on Highway 25/70 and in the community of Edwina. Jimtown Road may be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 PM EDT Thursday was 8.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.5 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.3 feet on 10/24/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COCKE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Jackson FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following counties, Jackson and Transylvania. * WHEN...Until 400 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Minor flooding along the French Broad River from Rosman to Brevard to Etowah to Blantyre will continue for at least the next several hours, impacting common, flood-prone roadways, boat access areas, farmland, and other areas adjacent to streams. Additional, nuisance flooding will continue to develop along the Davidson River and the Little River as well through the overnight hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1004 PM EDT, Earlier heavy rainfall has temporarily ended across Transylvania and extreme southeastern Jackson counties and the original flash flood threat has ended. However, streams across the area remain high and several remain out of their banks, continuing to flood low-lying areas. Area streams that originally crested and fell below bankfull are rising again on additional runoff. The French Broad River at Rosman has returned to Minor Flood Stage, and may rise higher than earlier crests if additional rainfall develops. The Davidson River and Little River continue to rise between Action Stage and Minor Flood Stage. The Little River will likely exceed Minor Flood Stage later tonight. Therefore, the Flash Flood Warning was cancelled and replaced with a Flood Warning. Be aware that additional heavy rainfall is expected overnight tonight. This rainfall may be significant and produce new rounds of flash flooding. Due to elevated stream flows, there is the potential for more significant flash flooding tonight. New Flash Flood Warnings may be issued. Therefore, residents and campers in the area from Lake Toxaway to Balsam Grove to Rosman, Pisgah Forest, Brevard, and Etowah need to be prepared to seek higher ground immediately. Flash flooding may develop quickly and give you little time to evacuate. Do not wait for a Flash Flood Warning to take action once heavy rain begins. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area overnight tonight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brevard, Rosman, Gorges State Park, Dupont State Forest, Balsam Grove, Connestee, Wolf Mountain, Sapphire, Penrose, Cedar Mountain, Little River In Transylvania County and North Transylvania.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bell, Harlan, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bell; Harlan; Knox The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Harlan County in southeastern Kentucky Eastern Bell County in southeastern Kentucky East central Knox County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 512 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Ponza, or near Pineville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Public confirmed tornado as the storm passed Middlesboro. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * The tornado will be near Varilla around 515 PM EDT. Miracle around 520 PM EDT. Kettle Island around 525 PM EDT. Rella around 530 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Stony Fork Junction and Field. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BELL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy