Springfield, TN

Teen killed, another injured in crash near Springfield

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen has died and another is in critical condition after a crash Saturday night near Springfield.

Our news partners at Smokey Barn News report the accident happened on Owens Chapel Road at the Roy Cole Road/Baggett Road intersection just before 11 p.m.

Investigators say two people were inside the vehicle, a 19-year-old woman who died at the scene, and an 18-year-old man. The man was taken to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville in critical condition.

Owens Chapel Road was closed for several hours while authorities conducted their investigation.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not been released.

