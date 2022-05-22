ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Woman Arrested for Defrauding an Elderly Cancer Patient

NBC Miami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman accused of defrauding an elderly cancer patient was arrested Saturday. Prosecutors say Ana Nuñez met the victim at hair salon in September 2020. Months later, Nuñez allegedly went to the hospital where the woman was receiving cancer treatment and told hospital staff she was the woman’s...

www.nbcmiami.com

Click10.com

Shots fired at BSO prisoner transport vehicle in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies in the Pompano Beach district responded to a report Tuesday night of shots being fired at a BSO prisoner transport vehicle. The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. near the 1200 block of South Dixie Highway. According to authorities, a BSO...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami PD identifies man shot at by officers after they witnessed him strike 2 women with van

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department has identified the man they say hit two women with his vehicle before officers fired shots at him. Jerry Sanders is facing several charges, including premeditated attempted murder and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. Assistant Chief Cherise Gause said it all happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday when they responded to a domestic violence call made by woman. When officers arrived to the home in the 100 block of NW 64 street, they found the home was on fire. Then, responding officers said they witnessed Sanders driving a black van strike two women with the vehicle. As a result, two officers fired shots at him. He sustained non-life threatening injuries. One woman suffered leg injuries. The Sanders and the woman were transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police were not able to say the relationship between the three. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting. The cause of the fire is also still being investigated.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Jackson Memorial Hospital CEO finds himself in need of emergency medical care

MIAMI – According to the CDC, one out of six deaths from cardiovascular disease is due to stroke, and it’s striking younger patients with no known risk factors. Hamilton Clark, the 45-year-old CEO of Jackson Memorial Hospital, found himself on the receiving end of vital medical care following a stroke in the summer of 2021.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Search Underway After Suspect Flees from U.S. Marshals in Hollywood

Authorities were searching for a suspect who fled from U.S. Marshals in Hollywood Thursday. Hollywood Police said they were assisting U.S. Marshals in setting up a perimeter in the area of 52nd Avenue and Pembroke Road. Nearby schools were put on code yellow as a precaution. Officials haven't identified the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

BSO investigating North Lauderdale crash that killed Margate woman

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating a crash that killed a 58-year-old pedestrian from Margate Tuesday night. According to a BSO news release, first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Rock Island Road and Forrest Boulevard in North Lauderdale just before 9 p.m. for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Parents of Baby Killed in Broward Crime Spree Speak Out

No. 1 - Mourners in Uvalde and other Texas cities held vigils Wednesday for the 19 children and two teachers killed in Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school. “Our hearts are broken. We are devastated,” Pastor Tony Gruben of Baptist Temple Church said at the Uvalde County Fairplex Wednesday evening. Other vigils in Texas cities were held in San Antonio and in the state capital of Austin, while people in cities nationwide from New York to San Diego also grieved for the losses. The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas had warned in private online messages minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school, the governor said Wednesday.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Used Sledgehammer to Smash Into Aventura Bank: Police

A man was in custody after he used a sledgehammer to smash his way into an Aventura bank, police said Wednesday. The incident happened at a Bank of America at 19645 Biscayne Boulevard. Aventura Police said no one was injured and the suspect was in custody. A photo released by...
AVENTURA, FL
wbtw.com

Florida woman stole more than $400K from hospitalized cancer patient, report says

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Friday in Miami-Dade County after allegedly stealing more than $437,000 from an elderly, hospitalized cancer patient. WPLG reported that Ana Nunez posed as the 70-year-old patient’s daughters in order to visit her in the hospital. During that visit, Nunez allegedly manipulated the patient into signing documents giving her power of attorney.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man Held Without Bond In Killing Of Baby, Babysitter In Coral Springs

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The man accused of going on a chaotic and deadly crime spree throughout North Broward County Friday, faced a judge Saturday on some of the charges and was denied bond. Neighbors confirm the suspect is Dale Daniel Spidle. In Broward bond court Saturday, Spidle appeared wearing a large cast and complaining that his arm was broken in three places. He was given no bond on a charge of premeditated murder. According to police, Spidle went on a deadly rampage killing an infant and his babysitter in the unit next to where he lives at the Ramblewood East condominiums in...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL

