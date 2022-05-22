'Dark MAGA': Madison Cawthorn makes 'bizarre' vow on social media
CNN’s Margaret Hoover, John Avlon and Jim Acosta explain what Republican...www.cnn.com
CNN’s Margaret Hoover, John Avlon and Jim Acosta explain what Republican...www.cnn.com
I find it interesting that you rePUBICan'ts were recently praising Cawthorn! Now you're trashing him! I believe it's time for the J6 Committee to have a chat with Mr Cawthorn!
I'm interested in seeing what's going to come out of his mouth and if he has any evidence on his accusation or if he is just throwing a tantrum since he is from that generation of getting his way
He’s 26 years old. I would go to him if I had a question about how to build a beer bong. Help run the country? I don’t think so.
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 210