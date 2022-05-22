ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dark MAGA': Madison Cawthorn makes 'bizarre' vow on social media

By CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN’s Margaret Hoover, John Avlon and Jim Acosta explain what Republican...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 210

COVID*SUCKS*
4d ago

I find it interesting that you rePUBICan'ts were recently praising Cawthorn! Now you're trashing him! I believe it's time for the J6 Committee to have a chat with Mr Cawthorn!

Reply(33)
153
Roger Douglas
4d ago

I'm interested in seeing what's going to come out of his mouth and if he has any evidence on his accusation or if he is just throwing a tantrum since he is from that generation of getting his way

Reply(1)
45
nobody’s perfect
4d ago

He’s 26 years old. I would go to him if I had a question about how to build a beer bong. Help run the country? I don’t think so.

Reply(8)
53
