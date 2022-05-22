ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured, police say

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - A man was killed, and two others were critically injured in a shooting in Dallas. It happened...

www.fox4news.com

fox4news.com

Man punches woman during road rage incident in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are hoping someone can help them identify the man who slugged a woman in the face after a close call in traffic. "I got punched for basically cutting somebody off and I didn’t expect that to happen," the victim said. Surveillance video...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

Truck plows through Dallas home, barely misses man inside

DALLAS - A man was not hurt when a pickup truck crashed through his home Wednesday night in Dallas. It happened around 11 p.m. in Old East Dallas near Ross Avenue and Hall Street. Police said the driver may have suffered a seizure or other medical emergency before crashing into...
DALLAS, TX
#Shooting#Dallas Police#Violent Crime
WFAA

Child suffers burns, dog dies in Dallas house fire, officials say

DALLAS — One child has been transported to a local hospital following a Dallas house fire, officials said. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to a fire at a one-story home located in the 4200 block of Munger Avenue, near Haskell late Wednesday afternoon. A fire investigator at the scene said...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man found dead on sidewalk after triple shooting, Dallas police say

DALLAS — Police are looking for any suspects behind a deadly triple shooting in the Owenwood neighborhood of Dallas on Sunday afternoon. The police department said they got a call shortly after 4 p.m. about a shooting in the 3200 block of Jerome Street by Dolphin Road, east of Fair Park. When officers got there, they found a victim who had died on the sidewalk.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'This is not what we stand for' | DPD places officers on leave for failing to assist driver who crashed car after being briefly chased by police

DALLAS — Chief Eddie Garcia said he is appalled and embarrassed by the actions of two Dallas Police Department officers he has recently placed on administrative leave. Dash camera video obtained by WFAA showed that, in the early morning hours of May 13, two Dallas Police officers spotted a car taking off from a convenience store without its headlines on. The police then followed that car out of the store's parking lot, turning their siren and lights on to indicate that the driver pull his car over.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth PD corporal arrested, charged with assaulting family member

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth Police Department corporal is accused of assaulting a relative. Mark Force was arrested while off duty Wednesday, when police were called about a domestic disturbance. The seven-year FWPD veteran has been charged with the assault of a family member. Force is on restricted...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man found shot dead in Dallas homeless encampment, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are investigating after a man was found shot dead at a homeless encampment Sunday afternoon.At approximately 3:03 p.m. May 22, police responded to a welfare check of a person at 2600 Dawson St. When officers arrived, they found an unknown black male unresponsive with a gunshot wound.The victim -- who has not been identified at this time -- was pronounced dead at the scene.The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rawleigh Williams at 214-384-9824 or r.williams@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Body cam shows Ferris officer trying to stop wrong-way driver

WILMER, Texas - FOX 4 News has obtained bodycam footage that shows how a Ferris police officer risked his own life in the moments after a wrong-way crash killed four people. The officer crossed over the center median shining his flashlight at oncoming cars to help them avoid hitting the cars in the middle of the highway.
FERRIS, TX
CBS DFW

Shooter left 1 dead, 2 injured on Jerome Street in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for help identifying and locating the person/persons who shot and killed one person and injured two others on May 22.Initially, police received calls saying that several people had been shot in the 3200 block of Jerome Street. When officers got the the scene they found Devante Ivory, a 26-year-old man, lying on the sidewalk dead, he had been shot 'multiple' times.Another man and a woman at the location were also shot and were taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The names of the pair have not been released.Police say they don't know the motive or circumstances surrounding the shootings and are asking for help from the public.Investigators are asking that anyone who knows the identity of the shooter/shooters or who has information about the incident, that happened around 4:10 p.m., to contact Detective Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or send him an email.Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Pedestrian killed trying to run across Dallas highway

DALLAS - Sheriff’s deputies closed the Stemmons Freeway in northwest Dallas for several hours Tuesday morning after a person was hit and killed. It’s not clear why the still unidentified person was trying to run across the highway near Northwest Highway around 1 a.m. The pickup truck driver...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2 North Texas students arrested in separate school gun scares

RICHARDSON, Texas - Wednesday brought gun scares at two North Texas schools with guns found on campuses. One was in Richardson and the other was at a middle school just north of downtown Fort Worth. Given what happened in Uvalde, these kinds of incidents generate even more concern than they...
RICHARDSON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in a business robbery.

On May 24, 2022, at approximately 8:30 PM, the suspects entered Motion 3, located at 2995 S. Westmoreland Road. The suspect wearing the orange shirt displayed a handgun and demanded money from the business. Both suspects fled in a four-door black sedan. Please contact Detective A. Thayer, at 214-347-1529 or adam.thayer@dallascityhall.com with any information.
DALLAS, TX

