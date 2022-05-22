Local business in Joplin hosts arts & crafts event

JOPLIN, Mo. – McCune Farm to Market today hosted a painting and art class in conjunction with Grace’s Faithful Creations.

The event began at 3:00 p.m. and cost $30.00 a person.

Officials say the class is for artists of all backgrounds, new and old, with all supplies provided.

The objective of today’s class was to create a 3D Lemon Hello Door Hanger.

