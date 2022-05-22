ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Local business in Joplin hosts arts & crafts event

By Andre Louque
 4 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. – McCune Farm to Market today hosted a painting and art class in conjunction with Grace’s Faithful Creations.

The event began at 3:00 p.m. and cost $30.00 a person.

Officials say the class is for artists of all backgrounds, new and old, with all supplies provided.

The objective of today’s class was to create a 3D Lemon Hello Door Hanger.

koamnewsnow.com

Residents ‘Strike Out Drugs’ at 4th Street Bowl in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – Residents in Joplin got together at 4th Street Bowl to raise awareness about drug abuse. “What this is for is for community members to come together and have something that is healthy and fun to do within the community and our ultimate goal is to reduce drug use in the long term,” stated Samantha Sherman, Prevention Resource Director.
#Arts Crafts#Art Class#Mccune Farm#Koam News Now
Joplin, MO
