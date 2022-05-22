Man Found Dead Inside Car Parked at Cape Cod Beach

MELROSE – Police are searching for a suspect who threw a brick through a window of a Melrose home, possibly targeting the woman who lives there because of work she does as a reporter for a New Hampshire radio station. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle released surveillance video from the incident, which took place May 21. The woman was not at the Lynn Fells Parkway home at the time. When she returned, the woman found the brick along with "this is just the beginning" spray painted on the house.Police later learned that the woman...

